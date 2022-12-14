There have been recent spates of fake and bogus 911 calls across the country saying there were active shooters at or near schools and other targets. Montana has not been immune to so called ‘swatting’ calls.
That includes in Manhattan on Dec. 9.
Manhattan School Superintendent Brian Ayers told the Belgrade News that “It was a normal school day. At about 10 a.m. (police) Chief (Dennis) Hengel showed up and said there was (911 call about) an active shooter in the library.
“I told the principal to go into lockdown. We put K-12 in lockdown. So, at that time we followed lockdown procedures. The classrooms were unaware there was any threat, and all of a sudden here comes law enforcement. We’re a team — we all went through all the classrooms, closets, everything cleared to make sure no threat.
“By 10:45 a.m. the ‘all clear’ went out and we sent notices to the parents the all clear went out,” Ayers said.
The Dec. 9 local television news coverage of the incident showed panicked parents massed in front of Manhattan School, all wondering if there really was “an active shooter” in the school library.
“We had notified parents we were under lockdown. Friday was a unique day for us. We had the Tip-Off Tournament. And an early release on Friday out by 1 p.m. anyway. Many parents showed up and took their students home anyway. We proceeded with the tournament and returned to school on Monday,” Ayers told the News.
Although the 911 call said the active shooter was in the library, Ayers mentioned that that morning everyone was bustling around the hallways and library as if nothing was going on — which, it turns out, nothing was. “The chief of police gets here, the call said ‘active shooter at the library’ and he literally sees our lunch ladies bringing lunch in, and students walking up and down,” he said.
The school shares a library with the town, and uses the library until 1 p.m., when it then becomes the town’s public library.
When students came back to school Monday, the district met them with a phalanx of help — the three chaplains from the sheriff’s office, school counselors from neighboring schools, local psychologists and “most if not all the pastors from the local churches showed up.” Ayes said that help — for both students and parents — is available all this week, too.
“Although it was a hoax, it was very real to everyone here. For our staff, including parents, they didn’t know. All they knew was what was on their phones. It was a very real experience here for everyone who endured it. It creates confusion; it’s pretty eye-opening when law enforcement describes it (the phone 911 call) as a terrorist action,” he said.
More ‘swatting’ calls
Other schools around Montana were simultaneously hit with these “swatting” calls Friday, including calls to Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Miles City, Red Lodge and Cascade and Madison counties. According to wire service sources, two hours later, a spate of phony 911 calls were made in Washington state, including four high schools in Spokane, and three schools in the Tri-Cities.
“I can’t say enough about our staff,” Ayers said. “Kitchen staff, custodians, all rose to the occasion. The students were incredible. We try our best to learn from a bad situation. We learn (here) to make the building more secure.”
And, “they’re trying to create fear. What our most precious commodity? Our children. You erode trust, you create fear. And schools are critically import to our way of life.
I really appreciate law enforcement. Chief Hengel didn’t wait for other law enforcement. He came right and put us in lockdown. If we’re told it’s an active shooter, we treat it as such until the building is cleared.’
Hengel did mention in the KBZK TV coverage on Friday that he wondered if it was a real 911 call, because there had only been a single call to 911.