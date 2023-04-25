The double homicide trial of Zachary Norman, 25, accused in the Three Forks fatal shootings of two brothers, has been postponed until July 17.
Norman, a Three Forks resident, was originally scheduled for a 10-day jury trial in Bozeman on March 21 before 18th District
State Court Judge John Brown. That trial was cancelled the day it was to begin, and postponed until this summer.
Norman is accused of killing Brendan Estabrook, 32, of Three Forks, and Chase Estabrook, 31, of Butte on Jan. 15, 2022, in Three Forks, after a night of drinking in town, and a fight at an after-hours house party. Chase Estabrook left behind a wife and four children, including a baby born the week before he was shot.
Norman is charged with two counts of felony deliberate homicide, and two counts of tampering with evidence. According to probable cause documents filed at the time, Norman was found later that morning pretending to be asleep at his father's house, with the clothes he'd worn that night soaking in a bathtub of bleach and water. The murder weapon was hidden nearby, behind a water heater, according to police.
Last year, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, and had his bond set at $1 million.
His defense attorney unsuccessfully argued to have his bail lowered to $10,000, but deputy county attorney Erin Murphy listed other deliberate homicide defendants, who all had a similar bond. At the time, Judge Brown stated that the charges were serious enough that a bond of $500,000 per murder charge was not unreasonable.
Court documents state that Norman was drinking at the Sacajawea Inn bar late on Jan. 14 and the early morning of Jan. 15 with a group that included the Estabrook brothers. Norman told the deputies that he had also been to the local strip club, Teasers, and had come back to the Sacajawea, when the group decided to move the party to a local home after the 2 a.m. last call.
By 3:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to a call of two men being shot in Three Forks at the intersection of Ash Street and 6th Avenue East. The Estabrook brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the arrest report, Norman had been arguing in the driveway with the brothers; the argument turned physical and spilled out into the street where the brothers were shot a total of four or five times.
The report states that Norman "provided multiple inconsistent statements, was evasive in his answers and continued to claim he could not remember any of the events of the previous night."
He eventually admitted that he "always" carried a loaded Glock 19 hidden in the waistband of his pants, and that he'd had the handgun on him that night at the Sacajawea Inn.
His public defenders at the time, Alex Jacobi and George Isham, declined to comment after the hearing. They were replaced by his current public defender, Michael Gee.
The murder charges carry a minimum prison sentence of 10 years. The tampering charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years each; plus up to $50,000 in fines.