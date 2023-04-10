...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys,
Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area, Beaverhead and
Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains and Southern
Beaverhead Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
area, Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
