Whatever miscreants have been stealing guns out of parked vehicles in Belgrade are still at it, according to Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing.
“We’ve had better than a dozen this year, just out of vehicles alone,” he told the Belgrade News. “It’s all over; it moves around. We’ll see a bunch in one neighborhood, a grouping of thefts, and then later another neighborhood.”
Other items might also be stolen, he added. “but what people report to us is guns.
“Please, people, lock your vehicles.”
In January, Lensing told the Belgrade News that there had been nine reported Belgrade guns-in-a-vehicle thefts since October. Of those guns, two have been already recovered in California.
The theft that got everyone’s attention, though, happened Jan. 8 when seven semi-automatic pistols were taken from Debos Pawn Shop on Main Street. The heist was worth upwards of $2,000.
The feds are involved in this investigation, since it involves gun theft, and Belgrade is working a joint investigation with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
“The feds are very tight-lipped about things until they have a conviction, but it’s my understanding they have made arrests,” Lensing said. He said he has no idea about the progress of the case in the courts at this time.