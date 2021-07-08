The wheels of justice can grind oh-so-slowly, so here’s an update – such as it is – on a few cases that have been covered by the Belgrade News in the last six months.
n Car wash arson. The under-construction Rocky Mountain Car Wash on Jackrabbit Lane, which had been set to open in mid-June, was deliberately set ablaze on May 16. It was a total loss.
“Detective Cory Welch is still looking at video, and forensics,” said Belgrade police Capt. Dustin Lensing. “He’s working on that fulltime. We’re still looking for leads if the public knows anything.”
The car wash is owned by a Wyoming family that recently relocated to this area and already opened another car wash in Butte. This loss was estimated at $750,000.
n BHS lockdown. Belgrade High School was briefly locked down May 24 because of a “gun incident.” At first the entire district had a shelter-in-place order. A group of Belgrade High School students told administrators they had been threatened with a gun by other students off campus during lunch.
Three students were detained, and charges will be filed against a juvenile boy and a juvenile girl who were involved, said Lensing. “I don’t think any charges are pending against the third student,” he said.
He didn’t know if there were plans to charge the two as adults.
n Duplex fire. Finally, a Nov. 30, 2020, case has still not made it to a courtroom. David Scott Jackson is accusing of firing on law enforcement officers from his second story apartment on Hoffman Street and eventually setting the duplex on fire.
“A trial on that is pending in the near future,” Lensing said, “and that’s all I know right now.”