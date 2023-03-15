Photo Essay Fentanyl's Scourge

Two homeless men share a small piece of fentanyl in an alley in Los Angeles, . Use of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is cheap to produce and is often sold as is or laced in other drugs, has exploded. 

 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Local police have already confiscated more than a 1,000 fentanyl pills this year, Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told the Belgrade News this week.

“And it’s only the middle of March,” he added.

