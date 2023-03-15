Local police have already confiscated more than a 1,000 fentanyl pills this year, Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told the Belgrade News this week.
“And it’s only the middle of March,” he added.
At that rate, Belgrade cops could be looking at confiscating almost 9,000 doses of fentanyl by the end of the year.
Police across the country continue to see growth with fentanyl use and trafficking.
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug. It is about 100 times more potent than morphine, and 50 times more potent than heroin. The opioid is the cause of the majority of U.S. fatal drug overdoses.
The dizzying increase in local fentanyl confiscations is just a part of the problem, he said, with Belgrade seeing an increase in gun thefts and “regular” crime, all circling back to organized crime from Mexico, funneling its way to Belgrade through Washington state.
Last week, this paper covered the arrest of a local woman, stopped with 405 fentanyl pills stuffed in her bra.
“Quite frankly, this is dangerous. Our drug overdoses have increased dramatically in the last few months. My officers are using Narcan on a weekly basis,” Lensing said. Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.
Simple traffic stops “are now turning into drug stops,” he said. “We’ve seized more fentanyl so far than in the last five years combined.”
So why is fentanyl so popular?
“It’s potent and it’s easy to come by. It’s easily trafficked. We’re seeing less meth and heroin than we used to, and this fentanyl is extremely potent,” the Montana lawman said.
Are the drugs coming from Mexico?
“That’s my information,” Lensing continued. “From there to Washington, then on to Denver or Salt Lake. This has a great potential for accidental overdoses. We’ve one (case of an) officer so far this year,” Lensing said.
The stable pills aren’t dangerous, “But once it becomes airborne, can become ingested. The powder form is easily airborne, and when my officers are processing it, can get the powder on their skin or in their eyes,” he continued.
Drug crimes “are always evolving. Easy accessibility. Heroin was new to this area 10 or 15 years ago. Now fentanyl is the trend. It’s easy to produce and distribute. It’s quite the monster to deal with.”
In recent Gallatin County arrests, the fentanyl is a little blue pill, made to look like oxycontin but really fentanyl. Illegal drugs are just one part of this mess, he continued. “We’ve seen an increase in gun thefts, vehicle break-ins. We encourage citizens to not leave their guns in their cars. We’re seeing a lot of gun thefts as a part of the drug trade. In the past year in Belgrade, Lensing guessed “two or three dozen gun thefts. It’s really trending up.”
Statewide he guessed fentanyl seizures “to be better than double. We’re seizing a couple hundred (pills) here, then 500 pills there.
“By now it’s a public health hazard,” Lensing said.