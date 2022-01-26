For the last few days it's been a battle of dueling expert witnesses in Helena state District Court.
And it was all about where Lloyd Barrus, 66 – the man convicted four months ago of being accountable to deliberate homicide in the death of Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore – might spend the rest of his life: in Deer Lodge or the state hospital at Warm Springs.
Barrus’ two-day sentencing hearing was held last Friday and Monday before District Judge Kathy Seeley. At issue is whether Barrus meets the legal standard of "guilty but mentally ill," a distinction which could mean he will either be go to prison or remain in a mental institution.
Barrus was found guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in September after a trial that was moved from Broadwater County to Butte because of pre-trial publicity.
Monday's hearing featured the prosecution's expert witness, Dr. Alan Newman, a consulting psychiatrist from San Francisco, who basically said he believed Barrus is not "mentally ill" and is therefore eligible to be imprisoned.
On Friday, the first day of the hearing, the defense put up Dr. Virginia Hill, the head psychiatrist at Montana State Hospital, who recommended that Barrus continue to be hospitalized at Warm Springs.
Deputy Moore was shot to death May 16, 2017, by Barrus' son Marshall, 38, a Belgrade resident, after a traffic stop gone wrong on U.S. Highway 287. The prosecution said Marshall shot Moore once in his car, then circled back and shot him another dozen times.
After fellow deputies lost contact with Moore that day, they found him shot in his cruiser, but got the description of the Barrus' vehicle from dashcam video. Law enforcement chased the men to the Rock Creek area, about 35 miles east of Missoula.
According to reporting at the time by the Montana Standard, both Barruses continued shooting at law enforcement during the 150-mile chase. When finally stopped by spike strips, Marshall Barrus got out of the SUV and continued shooting.
Marshall Barrus was shot in the head during that Rock Creek gunfight with police. He was placed under police guard in a Missoula hospital in undisclosed condition. He died the next day.
The defense argument at Friday's proceedings centered on defense testimony that Lloyd Barrus met the legal standard for "guilty but mentally ill" and should not be sent to prison.
At issue is whether Barrus knew what he did was wrong or whether he didn't "appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior" and should be hospitalized. Under certain conditions, Montana laws allows for a defendant to be found "guilty, but mentally ill" and hospitalized instead of sent to prison.
Barrus' defense team just wants to keep him out of prison.
Newman, the prosecution witness who testified on Monday, also testified in 2018 for the eventual, forcible medication of Barrus.
The question of Barrus’ mental health is one reason it took more than three years for the case to go to trial.
He was diagnosed with both delusional and mixed personality disorders, antisocial and narcissistic features, in addition to being addicted to alcohol and marijuana.
For those reasons, he was at first found unfit to stand trial. He refused to take antipsychotic drugs to make him fit for trial and, under court order, eventually was forcibly medicated.
Seeley ordered that Barrus be given antipsychotic medications via injection to render him competent to stand trial and aid his defense, since he refused to take the drugs orally.
In earlier proceedings, Hill testified that Barrus’ delusional disorder manifests in beliefs that he is either Jesus Christ or Michael the Archangel.
Barrus' explanation for his actions was that his son had cut off a monitoring bracelet – he was out on bail – and didn't want to go back to jail.
Newman testified that actions Barrus took at the time could lead to the conclusion that he knew he had done something wrong.
"Usually, when people flee from law enforcement, they know that the reason they're fleeing is that they're going to get caught," Newman concluded Monday.
He also listed Barrus' decision to surrender to police, and to later cooperate, as evidence he had the ability to know right from wrong.
Newman also said that some of what Barrus did might not be explained by his alleged "delusions," but rather by all his drinking.
Barrus' attorneys claim his behavior was caused by an acute episode of his mental illness and paranoia that made him think the government was after him.
Defense attorney Craig Shannon claimed Barrus seems rational now, only after undergoing forced drug treatment.
Barrus filed a federal lawsuit in February 2020, alleging he was arrested without a grand jury indictment, threatened with the death penalty and denied a speedy trial, among other claims. The suit sought $11 million in damages.
At the time, his attorneys argued that he had a "severe delusional disorder" and didn't know that what he did was illegal or even have the ability to do the right thing.
Last Friday it was more of the same this time, with Barrus' Helena defense attorney Greg Jackson calling Hill to testify. She said she believed Barrus attacked Moore during "an acute episode" when his mental illness was at its worst.
His attorneys argue that at the time of the crime, Barrus suffered from a severe delusional disorder that meant he didn’t have the capacity to “appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior or to conform the defendant's behavior to the requirements of the law.”
Hill said she believed Barrus was eligible to be found "guilty but mentally ill" and be treated with anti-psychotic drugs at Warm Springs instead of being in prison.
"The behaviors on that fateful night seem to have been driven by his paranoia, which was in a very intense place at that time. I believe it robbed him of the ability to appreciate and conform,” she said.
Pre-trial, Barrus had been forcibly treated with anti-psychotic drugs, since February 2020.
Hill also stated that Barrus had been intensely opposed to being treated with medication – to the point of violence – but suddenly became willing to take them since Jan. 12, just nine days before this month’s sentencing hearing.
By June 2018, Barrus had been found mentally unfit for trial; the state was allowed to forcibly medicate him to the point a trial was allowed to proceed. That trial was moved to Butte when it was decided he couldn't get a fair trial in Broadwater County.
Dan Guzynski, one of the prosecuting attorneys, wondered if Barrus was just simply more dishonest than delusional. He suggested that Barrus' drinking that day, his anti-police and anti-government attitudes, and the influence of his son Marshall were the actual factors in the crime.
The judge is not expected to immediately rule on Barrus’ mental state. There will be a final sentencing hearing at an undetermined date.
When he was killed, Moore was 42 and left a wife and three children. He was the 129th Montana officer to die in the line of duty since 1878.