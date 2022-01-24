The man convicted four months ago of being accountable to deliberate homicide in the death of Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore was back in court Friday for a sentencing hearing that could make the difference where he spends his prison sentence – in the state mental hospital at Warm Springs or prison.
The hearing was to continue Monday in Townsend, before Helena District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.
Lloyd Barrus was convicted of deliberate homicide by accountability in the 2017 murder of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore.
He and his son Marshall had shot Moore when he tried to stop them on US Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was shot once, then the two returned to his patrol car and Marshall shot him another dozen times. The two then led law enforcement on an almost 150-mile chase that ended near Missoula, where Marshall was killed in a gunfight with officers.
By June 2018, Barrus had been found mentally unfit for trial; the state was allowed to forcibly medicate him to the point a trial was allowed to proceed. That trial was moved to Butte when it was decided he couldn't get a fair trial in Broadwater County.
At the time his attorneys argues that he had a "severe delusional disorder" and didn't know that what he did was illegal or even have the ability to do the right thing.
It's more of the same this time around, with Barrus' Helena defense attorney Greg Jackson calling Warm Springs psychiatrist Dr. Virginia Hill to testify. She said she believed Barrus attacked Moore during "and acute episode" when his mental illness was at its worst.
His attorneys argue that, at the time of the crime, he suffered from a severe delusional disorder that meant he didn’t have the capacity to “appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior or to conform the defendant's behavior to the requirements of the law.”
Hill said she believed Barrus was eligible to be found "guilty but mentally ill" and be treated with anti-psychotic drugs at Warm Springs instead of being in prison. "The behaviors on that fateful night seem to have been driven by his paranoia, which was in a very intense place at that time. I believe it robbed him of the ability to appreciate and conform.
Pre-trial, Barrus had been forcibly treated with anti-psychotic drugs, since February 2020.
She also stated that Barrus had been intensely opposed to being treated with the above medication – to the point of violence – but had suddenly become willing to take them since Jan. 12, just nine days before this hearing.
Dan Guzynski, one of the prosecuting attorneys, wondered if Barrus was just simply more dishonest than delusional. He suggested that Barrus' drinking that day, his anti-police and anti-government attitudes and the influence of his son Marshall were the actual factors in the crime.
The prosecution's own witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Alan Newman, will testify Monday. A date has not been set for the final sentencing hearing.