The press release came over the transom at the Belgrade News. My heart sank. “Dear Lord, this again?” I thought to myself.
If you’re from here and your memory goes back to the early 1970s, the “this again” is the case of David Meirhofer, Manhattan’s very own serial killer.
After almost five decades, Meirhofer is back in the news because a true crime book detailing his crimes hits bookstores March 1. Former Denver Post reporter, senior editor and nationally renowned true crime writer Ron Franscell spent years putting together this 304-page page-turner.
Meirhofer was a local boy, but this case has a national angle: It was the one used the very first time the FBI experimented with “profiling,” or looking at how a crime was committed to figure out the who of who did it.
Meirhofer was born in Bozeman in 1949 and spent his life in Manhattan, aside from a two-year hitch with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.
The book – and this part of the story of David Meihofer’s life – starts on June 25, 1973, in the Missouri Headwaters State Park outside of Three Forks, with the disappearance of 7-year-old Susan Jaeger.
National crime writer Franscell spent years researching this story, going through 8,600 FBI documents, 13,000 pages and 150 interviews.
I’ve followed this story for decades, and Franscell’s research turned up a couple of facts I hadn’t heard before. No “spoiler alert” here: You’ll have to read the book yourself to discover some of the little-known facts about this sad chapter of Gallatin Valley history. And yes, the book is worth it.
“ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling,” (Berkley Hardcover, $27) will be released March 1.
To the rest of the country, this will be a book exploring the birth of FBI profiling. To those of us in Gallatin County, it will be a book about people and places we’ve heard of and know. It’s about Manhattan and Logan. Menard. About the old Lockhart homestead in the Horseshoe Hills and the Green Ranch. About Bozeman and the old county jail. And maybe about a time when living in this area was a whole lot more innocent and slow-paced.
“I first heard of this in the early 2000s,” author Franscell said in a phone interview. “It was just a little tidbit, ‘little girl kidnapped from tent.’ Not much more than that. A grotesque crime.”
Turns out, it was two separate stories on a collision course: the story of what happened to little Susan Jaeger and the birth of FBI profiling. The book came together “by happenstance. I was intrigued by it, but I didn’t have the whole scope. I came back to it in 2012, and it went back on the list,” Franscell said.
Franscell came to the Gallatin Valley three different times for five weeks to do research and conduct interviews. “But, at some time you have to start the book.”
In the almost 50 years since this crime spread Manhattan’s name all over papers from here to New York, there was never a book on the crime or its outcome, the birth of FBI profiling.
But little towns have big memories.
“I’m an old school reporter; you want the facts to be right,” Franscell said. “I walked every key site in the book. While I was out there (Manhattan), I talked to dozens of people. Not a one of them didn’t know about it.
“The ones that didn’t want to talk? Because it would still hurt his family. He still has family here. (That caring is) one of the nice things about a small town.”
The FBI estimates that there are more than 300 serial killers in this country at any given time. “And the No. 1 profession of the serial killer is truck driver,” Franscell added. Committing multiple crimes over different jurisdictions makes it difficult for law enforcement to piece together specific crime patterns.
Anyone watching crime shows on TV knows about profiling. “And it’s developed into a science that’s saved hundreds of lives over the years,” Franscell said. “David (Meierhofer) played an unwitting role (in saving lives).”
Frascell said, “The story is what is fascinating to me. There’s a lot of fact-checking, this is a historical moment in time. Serial killers don’t interest me – I don’t have a fascination with them.
“The spark that sets fire to the whole chaos – that’s the story. The killer is just the spark. Extraordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. And it’s not the ‘big guys’ that interest me. Ted Bundy bores me.”
“ShadowMan” is about the following crimes:
Susan Jaeger, 7, and her family from Michigan were camping at the Missouri Headwaters State Park near Three Forks on June 25, 1973. The next morning, she was gone. There was a huge slash that had been cut by a knife in the tent where she had been asleep.
She vanished into thin air, and the largest manhunt in Montana history couldn’t find her. Days stretched into months, and still no Susie. A few months later, a 19-year-old waitress from Manhattan, Sandra Dykman Smallegan, disappeared on Feb. 10, 1974.
Just before he died, Meirhofer confessed to the death of two local boys, Bernard Poleman, 13, who died March 19, 1967; and Michael Raney, 12, who died May 7, 1968. Officials weren’t really looking at him for those deaths.
Pyschics from around the country called in with their sightings on Susie Jaeger’s disappearance. Neighbors who had always thought so-and-so was a little strange called in a name. Hobos and hitchhikers and hippies were all checked out. Nothing. The FBI was called in.
With that feeding frenzy of neighbors suggesting every suspicious person they’d ever met, numerous folks mentioned that Manhattan’s David Meirhofer was “a little odd,” but he checked out, too. In fact, he was so frequently fingered as a possible suspect that he was given and passed two lie detector tests, as well as a bout with truth serum at the State Hospital at Warm Springs.
Over the decades, Susie’s mom Marietta took her family’s deep, personal grief and used it to share her own sometimes difficult journey to forgiveness. She twice met with Meierhofer’s mother Eleanor, and they both talked about the loss of their children. Marietta Jaeger became an international crusader against the death penalty. She met with the Montana Legislature; she met with the Pope.
She wrote about her journey to forgiveness in “The Lost Child,” published by Zondervan in 1983.
“Marietta causes me to scratch my head,” admitted Franscell. “She’s a true hero. They wouldn’t have caught David without her. And without (retired Gallatin County Deputy) Don Houghton or (FBI profiler) Howard Teten. All marvelous.
“Don Houghton – we all hope he’s the kind of guy on the job if something happens to your family.”
But back to 1974. After months of getting nowhere, Three Forks native and FBI agent Pete Dunbar heard about a new way of looking for suspects called profiling, which a couple of FBI agents at the FBI’s Training Academy at Quantico were experimenting with. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover called it “hokum” and “voodoo,” but the two agents persisted. Dunbar met with them, decided it just might be hokum, and came back to Montana. Eventually, he shipped the whole case file to the agents, Teten and Patrick Mullany, who came up with an extensive profile.
It fit David Meirhofer to a T.
“ShadowMan” is full of local history tidbits that will interest even the folks aware of this case. Franscell takes his career as a reporter and marries that talent to a novelist’s rhythm of a good novel. It’s a great read, and twice as good if you’re from this area and familiar with every nook and cranny he mentions.
We’re still leaving out all the books details that might qualify as spoilers, though.
One detail: Franscell isn’t very impressed with a couple members of local law enforcement circa 1974, particularly L.D.W. “Andy” Anderson, the then-Gallatin County Sheriff. He’d been in law enforcement for 27 years and said this was “the most exhaustive” search and investigation he’d been a part of.
Anderson was up for re-election and seemed to think showing off the arrest of Meirhofer would help his election chances. So he conducted Meirhofer’s perp walk on Main Street, in front of a growing mob of hundreds of residents. And he wasn’t paying enough attention to what Meirhofer would be doing in the next few hours.
He lost the election.
Read the book for more details. And boy oh boy, are there more details.
“Andy Anderson liked the politics (of being sheriff) a little too much,” offered Franscell. “In the preceding decades, there’d been only one or two murders in the area. He was overwhelmed, understaffed, underfunded.”
Though there was an underground passageway from the jail to the courthouse, Anderson marched Meirfoher from the courthouse a block down Main Street. But Franscell said, “I don’t think it was all political. He (Anderson) wanted people to be reassured. I don’t think he was a bad guy. He was just a ‘good ol’ boy.’”
In all his interviews, Franscell said, “No one had anything good to say about (Meierhofer)” except for family members.
“His relationship with his mother was touching. He made hand-drawn Christmas cards .... bought her a set of china when he was in Vietnam, which she still had. She showed me the china. She played a tape he’d made, singing to his mother.”
The rumor mill worked overtime when Meirhofer died. Did he really kill himself? Did members of the local Dutch community help him along? Does Franscell believe that theory?
“I don’t,” he stated. “David had lost control. All the way up to his arrest, he was in control. On that Friday afternoon, he loses control over what will happen next. A few hours later he commits suicide.
“He was in charge again. He took control and he died.”
This case is “fascinating for a forensic psychologist to study. Whatever other truth was out there died with David Meirhofer. In a way, he’s still in charge.”
Does Franscell feel there might have been more Meirhofer victims?
“There’s no ‘might be’ that there were other victims, regardless of how I feel,” he responded. “There’s next to zero chance that he didn’t have other victims. Serial killers don’t stop because they want to. He confessed to the four local victims because he had a deal with the local county attorney, so he admits to the Gallatin County crimes.
“There’s evidence in the searches that he didn’t stop. That’s the next best thing to having proof. He HAD other victims.”
The common thought about serial killers is that they have a “type,” but Mierhofer’s preyed on victims of different ages and both sexes.
“I talked to a cold case profiler in Southern California,” Franscell said. “What was common for him was rage. What was the source of his rage? We’ll never know. He took back control and made sure we’ll never know.”
But, back to Manhattan, which finds itself back in the news: “Too often we don’t look at the families of ‘bad guys.’ They are victims, too,” Franscell said.
“We can’t jump to conclusions about them. We should acknowledge they are victims, too. Neighbors and friends will be angry on behalf of the family.”
Did anything about this case surprise the author?
“I’ve been writing crime books for 15 years, so damn little surprises me,” he said. “I wasn’t surprised by Manhattan. It might as well have been where I grew up (in Wyoming). Not surprised by the reaction of the people I talked to. I knew going in that Marietta Jaeger was an advocate against the death penalty. I guess I was surprised by the intense faith it took to move her to that.”
And “I was surprised most of all, after refusing to meet with me, one member of the family did talk to me at length. That was an enormous help, imparting a more realistic picture of David.
“I’m an old school journalist. It’s important to talk to everybody. There’s always somebody out there who will say, ‘You didn’t get the whole story because you didn’t talk to me.’”
Do your due diligence, Franscell added, ‘And there’s always a little surprise. I went to the Lockhart Ranch; I spent a lot of time in Headwaters State Park. The owner of David’s house today showed me around.
“Manhattan and Gallatin County have weathered a terrible thing. They are distrustful that someone is coming along and retelling it. I will get it right. I’m a journalist.”
Franscell visited the old Lockhart homestead in the Horseshoe Hills.
“I wanted to see how it was, since David said he walked the six miles back to town in a Montana winter,” he explained. (Read the book to understand why that’s important.)
“There’s not much you can see or identify, anymore, but it lets you see how far it was. The current owner lives, I think, in Bozeman? He was pretty curt with me. Actually, he was pretty profane, intense. He doesn’t want to talk about it. He’s not related to the Lockhart family; he just bought it.” Franscell also attempted to talk to the Green family, another Horseshoe Hills ranch family that plays a part in this book, but they didn’t make themselves available.
Because of the Lockhart homestead’s distance from Manhattan – six miles over bad roads from the Horseshoe Hills – it’s been speculated that David Meirhofer had an accomplice.
“David’s psychology was that he didn’t do anything without a plan,” Franscell said. “If he was with somebody, it would have had to be somebody he could totally control. The forensic people I trust said it was highly unlikely he had a helper. Not his nature.”
A scheduled book tour for the first part of March was pushed back but is still on for Montana in the mid-spring, Franscell said.
Readers might see an ego similarity between David Meirhofer and Ted Kacyzynski, the infamous Unabomber who also lived in Montana. Kaczynski’s ego was his downfall, and he was caught after his brother recognized his speech patterns in his widely published “Manifesto.”
Years before Kaczynski submitted his manifesto for publication, David Meirhofer was compelled to contact Susie Jaeger’s family; without those phone calls, he might never have been caught.
----
FBI Agent Pete Dunbar died in Billings in 2007. When he covered this case, it was on land his family lost in the Depression and later became the Missouri Headwaters State Park.
Pioneering FBI profiler Howard Teten just died a few weeks ago.
Jim DeWolf, the reporter and photographer for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle who covered the Meirhofer story through the mid-1970s, went to law school, and ran a successful law practice in Spokane until he retired in 2002. He died in 2016.
Susie’s father Bill Jaeger died of a sudden heart attack in Michigan in 1987. Her mother Marietta married a man from Three Forks and is now living in Florida.
David Meirhofer’s father Cliff died in 2009, and his mother Eleanor in 2020.
On a personal note, in the late 1960s, when I was a little kid, my family visited the optometrist on Manhattan’s Main Street. David Meirhofer walked through the waiting room, and my dad muttered to my mom, “He’s an odd duck.” Years later, my mother would remind me of that comment.