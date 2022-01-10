A suspect arrested Friday night after a three-hour standoff with officers from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol will be arraigned Monday in Justice Court.
Ryan Lee Dunn, 37, who lives with his wife in a trailer at the Belgrade Flying J’s back parking lot, was arrested without incident and charged with felony assault with a weapon. Dunn allegedly assaulted his wife and pulled a knife on and pointed a Glock 10 mm at her before she fled the trailer.
In response to the situation that started at about 7 p.m., the three agencies set up a command center just up the road in the Belgrade Ace Hardware parking lot and held the perimeter during the situation, according to Sgt. Jay Nelson, MHP information officer.
"It was a domestic incident,” Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told the Belgrade News. “A man with a gun had barricaded himself in a camper behind the Flying J. It was just a short few hours. He was armed and arrested by the Belgrade police by 10 p.m."
Lensing said Dunn did not take a hostage and was alone in the trailer. His ID lists him as a Bozeman resident. He was held without bail pending his Monday arraignment.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.