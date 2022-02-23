...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...All of North Central and Southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Zachary Norman, center, watches his public defender, George Isham, right, bring paperwork to Judge John Brown after Norman pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting two men in January in Three Forks.
The Three Forks man who is charged with murdering two brothers after a Jan. 14 argument pleaded not guilty Feb. 16 in front of a packed courtroom that included the families of the victims.
Zachary Norman, 24, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of felony deliberate homicide in the deaths of Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31, and two counts of felony tampering with evidence.
The night the brothers were killed, deputies found Norman in his father’s Three Forks home. The clothes he is believed to have been wearing that night were in a bathtub full of water and bleach, and the gun he is suspected of using was hidden in a closet behind a water heater.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown continued the $1 million bail that the local justice court had set after Norman’s arrest.
Court documents state that Norman was drinking at the Sacajawea Inn bar late on Jan. 14 and the early morning of Jan. 15 with a group that included the Estabrook brothers. Norman told the deputies he also had been to Teasers, and had come back to the Inn, when the group decided to move the party to a local home after the 2 a.m. last call.
By 3:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of two men being shot at the intersection of Ash Street and 6th Avenue East in Three Forks. The Estabrook brothers were declared dead at the scene.
According to the arrest report, Norman had been arguing in the driveway with the brothers; the argument turned physical and spilled out into the street where the brothers were shot.
Since Norman had been seen arguing with the brothers, law enforcement went looking for him and found him at his father’s home, “asleep” in bed. He insisted he’d been asleep for hours, and said he had no knowledge of the events surrounding the Estabrook deaths.
The report states that Norman “provided multiple inconsistent statements, was evasive in his answers and continued to claim he could not remember any of the events of the previous night.”
He eventually admitted that he “always” carried a loaded Glock 19 hidden in the waistband of his pants, and that he had the handgun on him that night at the Sacajawea Inn.
His public defenders Alex Jacobi and George Isham declined to comment after the hearing.
The murder charges carry a minimum prison sentence of 10 years. The tampering charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years each, plus up to $50,000 in fines.
Norman will be back in court March 18 for an omnibus hearing before Judge Brown.