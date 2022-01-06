A Three Forks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bozeman and Livingston businesses in July.
Corey Gustafson, 33, entered a guilty plea for burglary and two counts of theft, all felonies, in front of Gallatin County District Court Judge Peter Ohman.
According to court documents, law enforcement found stolen merchandise in Gustafson’s vehicle outside Kenyon Noble at the end of July 2021. The stolen merchandise came from two different Kenyon Noble locations, Bob Ward’s in Bozeman and Yellowstone Sporting Goods in Livingston. The items included several high-value pieces of outdoor equipment, including a set of Swarovski binoculars valued at $3,299.99, as well as two window-mount air conditioners, a hammer drill, a chainsaw, two leaf blowers, work clothes and drinks and snacks.
Gustafson, who was represented by public defender Ryan Rutzke, also pleaded guilty to one count of theft by common scheme, also a felony, in connection to the same crimes.
After he was arrested, Gustafson told law enforcement that he got into Kenyon Noble through a hole in the garden center fence, stole the merchandise from the businesses and hid them in the vehicle that he was borrowing from a friend. Not all of the stolen merchandise fit in the vehicle, he said, so he also hid some in some nearby bushes.
After his July arrest, Judge Bryan Adams set Gustafson’s bail at $100,000.
Prosecutor Jordan Salo said in court that a plea agreement between prosecution and defense would have a third case dropped in exchange for Gustafson’s guilty pleas in the theft and robbery cases. That additional case has two charges — felony possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A plea agreement is just a suggestion to the judge. The judge has the final say, within the bounds of the law, on sentencing options and lengths, which can include treatment and probation supervision.
A guilty plea or conviction for burglary can carry a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 20 years in the state prison. Felony theft of property that exceeds $1,500 in value but isn’t worth more than $5,000 can carry a fine of up to $1,500 and up to three years in prison, or both, for a first offense. And theft as part of a common scheme can carry up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Court documents indicate that Gustafson was released on his own recognizance for participation in an addiction treatment program in Montana near the end of 2021.
Judge Ohman set a sentencing hearing on Feb. 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.