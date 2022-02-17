A man accused of shooting and killing two brothers in Three Forks last month pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday afternoon.
In front of a full courtroom that included the two victims’ families, Zachary Norman, 24, entered not guilty pleas to all four felony charges against him.
Norman is charged with two counts of felony deliberate homicide for the alleged shooting of brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31. He also faces two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown also upheld the $1 million bail that a lower court had set for Norman in the days after his arrest.
According to court documents, Norman was at the Sacajawea Hotel bar on Jan. 14 or the early morning of Jan. 15 with a group of people, including the Estabrook brothers. The group decided to go to a home in Three Forks after the bar closed around 2 a.m.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, law enforcement responded to a report of two men being shot near the intersection of 6th Avenue East and Ash Street in Three Forks. The two men — the Estabrook brothers — were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.
A witness told law enforcement that he saw Norman arguing with the brothers and getting into a “physical altercation” outside the house and that he heard five or six gunshots followed by a short pause and then more gunshots.
Norman then fled the scene. He was arrested a short while later at a house owned by his father in Three Forks.
During a search of the residence, documents say, deputies found clothing matching witnesses’ descriptions of Norman’s clothing and bleach near Norman’s room and a black Glock handgun with a partially loaded magazine near a water heater in a closet. The ammunition in the magazine appeared to match the spent casings found near the intersection where the brothers were found, documents said.
Norman told law enforcement that he and a friend went to the Sacajawea on Friday evening for dinner and, from there, went to Teaser’s Gentleman’s Club just outside of Three Forks. Documents say Norman first said he didn’t remember anything after going to Teaser’s. Later in the interview, he said he did go to the Sacajawea again from about 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and that he remembered being in a garage at the home the group went to after the bar closed, documents say.
He said he usually carries his Glock 19 9mm handgun, but that he did not know where the handgun was at when he was being interviewed or if he had been carrying it the previous night.
Norman’s defense attorneys, public defenders Alex Jacobi and George Isham, declined to comment on the case after Wednesday morning’s hearing. Prosecutor Ashley Carroll appeared at the hearing on behalf of the state.
If convicted of deliberate homicide, Norman could face a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a lifetime sentence. If convicted of the tampering charges, each charge could carry up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines, or a combination of the two.
The deliberate homicide charges could also be prosecuted with a firearms enhancement, which could increase the potential penalties if Norman is convicted or pleads guilty to charges with the enhancement.