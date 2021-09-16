A Three Forks woman originally charged with felony assault with a weapon for firing a gun into the air from her home pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge last week.
Amanda Allen, 39, admitted to negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor. Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Peter Ohman sentenced her to a 12-month deferred sentence, meaning she won’t serve time in jail unless she violates conditions of release.
She’ll also be required to pay court fees, totaling $26.50, and had a $150 fine waived for serving one day in jail prior to sentencing.
A Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy responded in December 2020 to a report of a woman, identified as Allen, shooting a gun at a man in Clarkston, according to court documents. The man and his girlfriend lived in a residence on Allen’s property and Allen had invited the two to cook breakfast in her home.
She then became upset and told them to leave, documents say. As the two were leaving, they heard a gunshot. Neither were injured. The man said Allen threatened him after firing the gun.
A deputy who responded to the incident determined that the man had a no trespass warning for the address where Allen was.
While talking to law enforcement after the incident, Allen said the man wasn’t allowed in the home, that she hadn’t invited him in and that he had mooned her after she asked him to leave. She admitted to firing one round into the air from her front door and denied threatening the man after shooting the gun.
The court also ordered that Allen not have contact with the man involved in the case and that she own firearms only for sustenance hunting.
Allen’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the conclusion of the case.
