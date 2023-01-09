...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11
AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains and Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility
due to falling and blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall between 4 and 9
am Tuesday morning and is expected to impact the Tuesday morning
commute in the Bozeman area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Vegas man pleads guilty in Montana prostitution case involving teen girl
A Las Vegas man is the latest person to plead guilty in a Montana prostitution case involving a 16-year-old girl that stretched across three states and involves federal charges.
Cecil Jerome Hatchett, 32, pleaded guility Jan. 6 in federal court in Billings to transporting the girl with intent to engage in prostitution.
He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,00 fine. A plea deal between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and defense attorneys recommend a five-year prison term. Hatchett will be sentenced May 4.
According to prosecutors, police responded to possible prostitution activity at the Quality Inn in Billings.
The investigation resulted in charges against 29-year-old Ashley Stella, who drove the girl from Nevada to Montana, and Mark Jay Albrecht, 65 of Gillette, Wyoming, who pleaded to guility to
Stella was sentenced to eight years in prison last year and is serving time at federal detention center in Seattle, accoridng to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Stella, of Reno, Nevada, was sentenced to eight years in prison for conviction of transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution. Albrecht, of Gillette, Wyoming, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to prostitution near military and navy establishments, a misdemeanor. He will also be sentenced in federal court in May. A plea deal in that case calls for the Wyoming man to get six months in prison, according to the U.S Attorney for Montana’s office.
The Quality Inn in Billings is near an armed forces recruitment center which allowed for some of the federal charges.
Police said a rental car driven by Stella and the girl from Reno, Nevada to Montana was in Hackett’s name, according to prosecutors.