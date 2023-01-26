Police in Oregon are searching for a man after finding a woman “bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness” at residence Tuesday evening.
The Grants Pass police said the female victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
A police dragnet has been launched for her accused kidnapper and assailant was arrested in Las Vegas in 2019 and was convicted of holding his then girlfriend captive for two weeks.
Police are looking for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, of Wolf Creek. He is wanted on kidnapping, assault and attempted murder charges.
“Foster was last known to be driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra 4-door with Oregon license 407EDX. Foster is known to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous,” according to the Grant Pass Police
According to media reports and court records, Foster was arrested in 2019 for holding his then girlfriend captive for two weeks in a Vegas apartment. The woman told police Foster used zip ties to restrain her and shaved her head after being worried he was being followed and surveilled. Woman also told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that Foster burned her with lye.
Nevada Department of Corrections records show Foster served prison time for a battery charge. His term expired in April 2021. He has also faced other domestic violence charges, according to media reports.
