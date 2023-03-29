...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will likely become wet during the late
morning through late afternoon period, but may become snow-covered
during bursts of heavier snow activity. However, roads will likely
refreeze Thursday evening into the overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Woman gets prison time after 30 debit cards, stack of stolen mail found in hotel room
A Montana woman — who was arrested after police found 30 debit cards as well as a “stack of stolen mail” in her hotel room — has been sentenced to three months in federal prison.
Jessica Rose Menth, 33, pleaded guilty in October to a federal fraud charge. She was sentenced the short prison term and three months of federal probation on March 23.
According to court documents, federal prosecutors alleged “that between December 2020 and January 2021, Menth became involved in a scheme to steal mail to obtain documents, checks, ATM and credit cards, prepaid debit cards with COVID relief funds and other items of value, and then pass the checks and access the money from the various stolen cards.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a January 2021 search of the East Helena woman’s hotel room found “a stack of stolen mail, several documents and more than 30 debit cards, most of which still had activation stickers on them.”
Prosecutors said Menth had not made “unauthorized purchases” with the cards. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine in Menth’s car.