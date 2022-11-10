Local attorney Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, held a narrow lead over the incumbent in the race for Gallatin County attorney in early election results released late Tuesday night.

Unofficial preliminary results released by the Gallatin County Elections Office around 2 a.m. Wednesday showed that Cromwell had 20,206 votes, while incumbent Republican Marty Lambert trailed behind with 20,164 votes. Both candidates have about 50% of the vote.

