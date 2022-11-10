Local attorney Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, held a narrow lead over the incumbent in the race for Gallatin County attorney in early election results released late Tuesday night.
Unofficial preliminary results released by the Gallatin County Elections Office around 2 a.m. Wednesday showed that Cromwell had 20,206 votes, while incumbent Republican Marty Lambert trailed behind with 20,164 votes. Both candidates have about 50% of the vote.
Lambert has served as county attorney for six terms.
The county attorney acts as the county’s lead prosecutor and as counsel for the Gallatin County Commission. The candidates had different takes on the job.
Cromwell sees the position as a leader that should work to find the best trial attorneys and manage the office. One of the focuses of Cromwell’s campaign was on creating a prosecution-led pretrial diversion program that would keep low level offenders out of the court system. She intended to fund the program through grants.
Lambert believed that a county attorney should lead by example and should try the most serious cases, like homicides.
Mental health was also an important issue for Lambert. He previously said that if reelected mental health would be a “big priority” in his office, and that he would like to create a behavioral health division in the county attorney’s office.
Another issue Cromwell focused on was the understaffed county attorney’s office. The Gallatin County attorney’s office has 10 attorneys on staff. The Missoula County attorney’s office has 26.
At a debate in October, Cromwell said that a total of 18 county attorneys would be needed to stabilize the increasing workload at the office.
Lambert did request more funding to hire three new attorneys during budget work sessions in June, but that was the first request he had made since 2008. Lambert has said that he would seek more funding for attorneys.
Abortion access in Montana could be in the crosshairs in the next Legislature through a constitutional referendum or by a challenge to the Armstrong decision, which cemented access to abortion through the Montana Constitution, in the Montana Supreme Court.
At the October debate, Lambert said that Armstrong was unlikely to be overturned, but that if it were and law enforcement brought a case to his office, he would review it.
Cromwell pledged at the same debate to not “waste” county resources for prosecuting people for their own health care decisions.