The Central Valley Fire District’s monthly meeting was cancelled Tuesday, and rescheduled for Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. According to CVFD Fire Chief Greg Tryon, the postponement was necessary for reasons of “state and county budget approval.”
Because of the way the state figures out tax millage, the department’s coverage area came in at just a fraction of what they expected, Tryon explained.
“It’s less than we expected, especially considering the growth in this area,” he said. “We got state numbers that were 25 percent of last year.”
Not that the Belgrade area isn’t growing. It’s just that this is an anomaly of long-term forecasting, Tryon added.
The CVFD runs from Belgrade to Valley Center, Four Corners, Springhill, Reese Creek and Dry Creek. Its 200 square miles has 36,000 residents.
The state’s budget numbers use a “three year (population) rolling average, which is then divided in half. Last year’s mill number was .93 percent; this year’s 1.77 percent.
“We budgeted very conservatively and our total mill level was 3.5 percent less than we thought it would be,” said Tyron. “The focus was on new growth, and the assumption wasn’t what we thought it would be.’
This “percentage anomaly” isn’t just in his fire district, Tryon said.
“It’s all over the county,” he said. “There’s still growth. It’s still higher than last year in total. In the last seven years, we’ve only had one year with growth not in double digits, and that was the year of COVID (2020).”
Tryon said he’d been told that these figures are always three years behind the reality on the ground.
“In June we submitted our budget to the county; everyone is waiting for the state’s numbers, for the state to say ‘This is our valuation; here’s your mills,’” said Tyron.
Last year’s total budget came in at $8,369,597, he said. This year’s anticipated budget is $7,890,292. The 2022 budget included the purchase of two new fire engines for $1.5 million. Those engines were ordered in November and will be delivered next April to replace two engines bought in 2008, which are now at the end of their life span.
In other news, on Aug. 14 the district graduates a class of 14 “defensive fire fighters,” Tryon said. “They can do everything but enter a burning building. They can do wildland fire fighting, grass fires.” They’re all volunteers, and “the long-term goal is to become EMTs, work up to fire fighter I and fire fighter II. We haven’t had a lot of new volunteers lately, so this large group is something I’m excited about.”