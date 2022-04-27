Last week, Belgrade’s own U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) were the first members of Congress to visit Ukraine since it fell under Russian attack.
Spartz, incidentally, is the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress.
On Wednesday, the Belgrade News wrangled an interview with Daines to ask for a few more details beyond the story this paper printed last week.
The high points of the interview included that Daines was essentially “smuggled” into Ukraine in the dead of night and that when America moves its embassy back to Ukraine, the move will be both symbolic and practical.
International news sources already speculate on the looming global food crisis if Ukrainian crops are neither planted nor harvested this season. Ukraine is called “The Breadbasket of the World,” and accounts for more than 10 percent of the world’s total wheat crop.
“Their crops feed the world,” Daines said. “Africa, the European Union, NATO. Because of that, they play an important part in international politics. Driving across Ukraine, I saw everything from a new Holland tractor to a farmer plowing with a horse. They are just like us.”
With Ukrainian farmers doing double duty as soldiers, and Ukraine’s fields bombed by Russia, it’s hard to find any good news regarding a Ukrainian crop forecast.
Daines was already on a planned tour of former Soviet states when he snuck into Ukraine.
The New York Times quoted him saying, “nothing can substitute for actually being here, seeing it first-hand, spending time with the people and leaders here in Ukraine who have been horribly affected by this war.”
As for getting into Ukraine, “I was already in Slovakia; I’d been in Hungary. The prime minister and president, they were talking about getting more lethal aid ((from the U.S.).
“I got a phone call from a friend in Slovakia. ‘I can get you into Ukraine,’” he said. Daines said they walked across the Polish border at night, then drove two hours. Eventually, “We took the same train Boris Johnson (prime minister of the United Kingdom) took when he went to Ukraine, and took the train throughout the night.
Daines said he was told the conductor actively monitors Russian missile activity as the train travels. At least once the train stopped during the night and waited.
“It was a quiet night.,” he remembered.
They went to Bucha, a town where at least 410 civilians have been found murdered. “And (we) stood on the edge of graves. It’s one of the most horrid things I’ve seen. The stench of death.
“War crimes investigators were already there, from France. Exhuming bodies. I was standing on the edge of shallow graves and one of the interpreters came up to me. ‘My daughter made this for you,’ he said and gave me a wristband woven in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine. She had made one for each of the others.
“I’ve written a letter to (President Joe) Biden saying Ukraine needs more lethal aid, and faster.”
Another recent selection of Biden’s gets a hearty amen from Daines – that of Bridget Brink, the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia as the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
Brink is waiting on Congressional approval of her nomination.
“She speaks five languages, including Russian. I think she’s great,” Daines said.
Diplomacy is its own chess game. When Russia first invaded Ukraine two months ago, many Western countries abandoned their Ukrainain embassies; the U.S. relocated its embassy to Poland.
According to Foreign Policy magazine, “Diplomatic Life Returns to Kyiv – Slowly.”
The magazine says that at least 17 countries are opening their embassies in Ukraine. For Ukraianians, it’s symbolically important that foreign countries ... are also trying to continue embassy work as normally as possible,” he said.
France, Italy, Turkey, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Belgium and Austria all have recently moved their diplomatic staffs back to Ukraine.
“Bridget told me once she’s confirmed, that ‘I’m planning my first day on the job in Kyev,’” said Daines.
“There’s a symbolism to that. This human crisis won’t end until the war ends. Ukraine needs to win this war.
“Ukraine plays an important part in geo-politics, between its energy (nuclear and coal) and its food crops.”
And in that version of irony that the universe seems to love, just as we were concluding our interview, Russia announced it was cutting off oil shipments to Poland and Bulgaria because they had refused to pay for their oil in rubles, to shore up the Russian economy. In response, the rest of the EU will share its oil with those two countries.
Daines’ worst memory from this trip?
In the rubble of Bucha, while visiting with the town’s mayor, he picked up a child’s wooden toy from the rubble.
“That wooden toy. Cindy and I have four children and three grandchildren. I just looked at that toy ...”
“Putin is evil,” Daines maintained. “He is destroying this country.”