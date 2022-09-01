Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said foul play is not suspected after a missing man was found dead near the River Rock Pond in Belgrade.
Michael David Pressell, 47, of Bozeman, was last seen on Aug. 24 near the River Rock Pond area and was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, Springer said.
The Sheriff’s Office searched the River Rock Pond area and found his body Thursday afternoon near the shoreline using a drone.
Springer announced Wednesday afternoon that Pressel died of accidental drowning.
Editor’s note: Karen E. Davis, of the Belgrade News, contributed to this story.
