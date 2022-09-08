The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Downtown Belgrade to likely see an urban renewal in the summer of '23
By sometime next summer downtown Belgrade may be getting all spruced up and “renewed.”
Back in 2018, the Belgrade City Council formed an Urban Renewal District that basically encompassed all of downtown Belgrade, explained former City Manager Ted Barkley, who is still on staff as a consultant.
“It just moved some tax money from ‘new value’ to a special fund to make improvements, to make it better for the business district,” he explained. “At first it didn’t generate much money, but now it’s up to $1.4 million.”
The good news is that it doesn’t increase anyone’s taxes. Instead of going into the general fund, these funds were already set aside in this URD fund. The city is expecting another $300,000 this year, Barkley said.
The very next step for the city council is training on the legal ins-and-outs of a URD and how to govern that district. Then, the “engagement process,” i.e. meetings with the stakeholders, or local businesses that will be a part of the URD.
“That should happen this fall,” said Barkley. “We’ll get everyone in the (URD) together somehow and invite their input.
“This is something we’ve talked about for a long time, and in 2018 we got the structure to put it in place. Just now we’ve accrued enough money to do something. By next summer we should start to do it.”
The fund can also be used to buy and to demolish properties, Barkley added.
“The only property that’s come up in a public meeting is the old Lounge building, on the other side of the Montana Camp building (on Main Street). It sits on railroad property, which adds a complexity, with the railroad.”
Redevelopment, more parking — all that would spruce up that part of town, Barkley continued.
The monies can be used to build public infrastructure, to do streetscapes — flowers, benches, banners.
“The cash can be used for that,” he continued.
And when a scheduled rebuild is completed of the state highway that is Belgrade’s Main Street, the URD funds can be used to “enhance the sidewalks, to make Belgrade a more attractive place.’
There are 122 URD in Montana, Barkley said, and there are various ways for municipalities to run them. At first, the Belgrade City Council will double as the URD governing board.
“Eventually, it could move to the (business) owners, with the governing board separate from the council. Bozeman has a separate board,” said Barkley.
“We are running out of construction season this year,” Barkley added, “so we will probably be doing this next summer.
The official URD district itself is a rough quadrangle from Main and Broadway south(ish) to Madison to Jackrabbit Lane and back to Main, including both sides of Main Street from end to end, including all of downtown.
“I’ve joked that that the central reason I’m sticking around is to get this up and going,” Barkley concluded. “This gets serious about downtown. This is the way to do it. And yes, you’re right. It will be fun.”