Local law enforcement is planning to increase patrol activity for Labor Day Weekend.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Police Department intend to increase the presence of deputies and police officers for the upcoming holiday weekend with the help of a state program.
“Labor Day weekend is one of those weekends that’s identified by all law enforcement agencies as a priority weekend,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.
The main focus will be patrolling for people driving under the influence of alcohol.
Springer said that the number one goal is to get more deputies out in the county. Along with a larger law enforcement presence comes an educational component.
People intending to drink over the holiday weekend should take care of themselves and find a ride, he said. Stopping the behavior before it happens is the safest thing for the community, Springer said. If education fails, enforcement kicks in.
“If people still decide to drive intoxicated, the goal is life safety,” Springer said.
Last year, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office made 184 DUI arrests. So far this year, the sheriff’s office has made 93 DUI arrests.
While the sheriff’s office will be focused on the areas outside of Bozeman, the Bozeman Police Department will increase patrol activity within the city.
Joe Swanson, a patrol captain for BPD, said that planning ahead is important to prevent a DUI.
“We ask everybody to plan ahead,” Swanson said. “If you know you’re going to go to a party or gathering, have a ride set up ahead of time. That way you’re not making last minute changes.”
Since May, BPD has made 219 DUI arrests.
The Selective Traffic Enhancement Program, a grant program offered through the Montana Department of Transportation, helps to increase law enforcement presence during holiday events like Labor Day Weekend.
Both the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and BPD use the program. Springer said that the county agency has used the money over the years to put specialized and specific patrols in the county on specific weekends.
The program also helps to pay overtime hours for officers and deputies looking to sign up for extra shifts.
Janet Kenny, supervisor of the state highway traffic safety section for MDOT, said that the program is part of the large National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant that the state administers.
Kenny said that programs like the Selective Traffic Enhancement Program try to change behaviors through education, but having more law enforcement out helps.
The grants from the program are competitive, she said. Gallatin County received $20,000 this year, while Bozeman got $18,875.
The grant money can be used throughout the year, but much of the focus is during the end of May into early September, or what MDOT has dubbed the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”