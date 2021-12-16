Constructing air filters out of a box fan started as a class project for Amanda Rapstad’s fourth-grade class at Belgrade’s Story Creek Elementary School.
But as an unseasonal fire swept through Denton this month, burning houses as it went, the engineering project turned into something more.
Rapstad, whose brother lives in Denton and serves as a voluntary EMT, had already decided on creating box fan air filters through a grant she received from Montana State University’s Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department.
After talking with her family following the fire, her and her class decided to donate the air filters.
“They were really excited that we had a real opportunity to help someone,” Rapstad said of her class.
The program, Looks Like Me, introduces engineering to younger students. The goal of the grant this year was to use engineering to solve a problem and create something that has a real-life application, Rapstad said. This is her second year participating in the program.
“It was a perfect way for me to increase my knowledge and awareness of what engineers do and providing a hands-on opportunity for my students, as well,” Rapstad said.
At the start of the week, Rapstad’s 26 students began brainstorming how they would create something to clean the air of smoke. For the first few days, Rapstad didn’t provide her students with the materials, wanting them to work through the engineering design process.
Without seeing the supplies, Rapstad said, the students realized they would need both something that filtered air and something that would suck in air.
“I was very impressed,” she said.
Last week on Monday, the students did background research, reading articles about the fire in Denton and wildfire smoke. The class began working on the engineering process and planning their designs on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Rapstad provided students with the supplies — a box fan, five filters, a piece of cardboard and duct tape — they would need to build the filters, without any instructions. Working in groups of four, the students put together the filters using what they had learned earlier in the week.
“Honestly, I’m really proud of my students for putting in the work and figuring it out,” Rapstad said.
On Thursday, Rapstad provided step-by-step instructions, letting the students correct any mistakes and put finishing touches on their projects.
Throughout the week, the class discussed that it is OK if an engineer’s project fails and how they learn from those mistakes.
“I think any time you can make something relevant to students, (it) has much more impact,” Rapstad said. “And I know the fact that they were going to help people, they wanted to do a good job and get it right.”
She estimates each filter can be completed for between $40 and $50.
A volunteer reached out and agreed to drive the filters to Great Falls. From there, someone from Denton will pick up the six filters. Rapstad said several people in Denton have already requested them.
During the final day of construction, Rapstad recalls one student saying, “I feel like a real engineer.”
For Rapstad, she plans to continue similar projects in the future, with or without grant funding.
“Our goal is getting the kids to recognize that engineering is about helping each other, and anyone can be an engineer,” Rapstad said. “A lot of them started to see that for the first time with this project.”