Five finalists hoping to become the first assistant superintendent of Belgrade Schools in decades will be interviewed on Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Heck meeting room.
The public is invited to attend in person; no Zoom access is being provided for this meeting.
Human Resources Director John Blackman said the district received 10 applications for the job. Three of the finalists are currently employed by Belgrade schools: Deanna Frothingham, director of Special Services; Mark Halgren, curriculum director; and Julie Mickolio, principal of Belgrade Middle School.
The two out-of-district finalists are Rodney Simpson, who has been superintendent of the Deer Lodge (Mont.) Elementary School District since 2010, and Chris Guglielmo, current superintendent of the Lambert School District in northeast Montana.
The five candidates will be interviewed separately between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., after which the school board is expected to evaluate them and possibly select the top candidate, Blackman said. It’s possible that the school board will authorize hiring an assistant superintendent as early as next week.
In December, the school board approved a job description for the assistant superintendent position, set the job’s salary at $125,000, and gave the go-ahead to administrators to begin searching for candidates. Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said then that the position is needed to help manage the administration of the growing district. He added the most AA districts in Montana have at least one assistant superintendent.
The successful candidate will start in the position on July 1, Blackman said.