Only a few days after Belgrade High School held its graduation, the BHS Class of 2026 was celebrated at special promotions ceremony.

Belgrade Middle School Principal Julie Mickolio introduced the 226 members of the incoming high school freshman class to parents and faculty in the Belgrade Special Events Center on June 8. The new freshmen were welcomed by Belgrade High Principal Shanna Smith, who addressed the incoming high-schoolers with words of encouragement for their next four years of secondary education.

“We’re proud of you and all your accomplishments and achievements,” Smith stated in her short speech.

Mickolio returned to the stage to introduce the three class office members: President Peyton Pitman, Vice President Gibson Foshay, and Treasurer Tatiana Camburn.

Pitman took to the stage to deliver a heartwarming speech about seizing opportunities and remembering to stay persistent when the going gets rough.

“There is no obstacle we can’t overcome,” Pitman said.

As he left the stage, Mickolio recognized Belgrade Middle School’s two teams of teachers for their hard work.

One by one, to the applause of all assembled, these newly indoctrinated freshmen trekked across the stage to receive their certificates of promotion, much as members of the BHS Class of 2022 did to receive their diplomas days earlier.