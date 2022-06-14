...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana...
Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County.
For the Gallatin River...including Logan...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 1015 AM
MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Gallatin River at Logan.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.9 feet, water into USGS gage house.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM MDT Tuesday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage on
Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.5 feet on 01/23/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding of the Gallatin River caused by rain and snowmelt
is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
county, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of locations along and near the Gallatin River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 625 PM MDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding
across the warned area. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and
will add to the flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Manhattan and Gallatin Gateway.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Montana...
Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway affecting Gallatin
County.
For the Gallatin River...including DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway...elevated
river levels are forecast.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 1000 AM
MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor Flooding is expected.
* WHERE...Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...Minor flooding is expected.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Members of the Belgrade High School Class of 2026 gather for a promotion ceremony to mark the end of their middle school careers on Wednesday, June 8, at Belgrade's Special Events Center.
Only a few days after Belgrade High School held its graduation, the BHS Class of 2026 was celebrated at special promotions ceremony.
Belgrade Middle School Principal Julie Mickolio introduced the 226 members of the incoming high school freshman class to parents and faculty in the Belgrade Special Events Center on June 8. The new freshmen were welcomed by Belgrade High Principal Shanna Smith, who addressed the incoming high-schoolers with words of encouragement for their next four years of secondary education.
“We’re proud of you and all your accomplishments and achievements,” Smith stated in her short speech.
Mickolio returned to the stage to introduce the three class office members: President Peyton Pitman, Vice President Gibson Foshay, and Treasurer Tatiana Camburn.
Pitman took to the stage to deliver a heartwarming speech about seizing opportunities and remembering to stay persistent when the going gets rough.
“There is no obstacle we can’t overcome,” Pitman said.
As he left the stage, Mickolio recognized Belgrade Middle School’s two teams of teachers for their hard work.
One by one, to the applause of all assembled, these newly indoctrinated freshmen trekked across the stage to receive their certificates of promotion, much as members of the BHS Class of 2022 did to receive their diplomas days earlier.