To the delight of most of a large crowd of parents who showed up to air their opinions, the Belgrade School Board on Monday approved the school reopening plan recommended by Superintendent Godfrey Saunders with in-person instruction and a “masks optional” policy for students and staff.
The nine-page document states that Belgrade Public Schools will offer in-person instruction at the outset the 2021-2022 school year, with distance learning options available on a needs-only basis. It also outlines a “Phased Response Plan” that will be in effect should pandemic conditions change.
District officials anticipate that the current Phase 3 directive in effect for Montana and Gallatin County will still be in place when school starts on Aug. 26. Under Phase 3, the plan’s guidelines state that:
• Online learning will return to every day for all students
• Students will rotate through schedules and routines as normal
• No restrictions on extra-curricular activities
• School facilities available for public rental
• Extra-curricular activities are OK, pending MHSA (Montana High School Association) approval
The plan also lays out the district’s response plans should state or local health directives change. Under a Phase 0 directive, for example, all school facilities would be closed to the public and full-time remote learning would be put into place; under Phase 1, the district would offer a blended model of on-site and remote learning.
Prior to the board’s vote, several parents expressed their support for the reopening plan suggested by Saunders, with most stating their support for the “masks optional” policy for reasons ranging from their children’s inability to wear them safely to the lack of solid evidence about their efficacy in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Only a few in attendance at Monday’s meeting, including a teacher and physician David King, spoke in favor of mandatory face masks.
“When we ask for masks, we aren’t penalizing anybody, we’re protecting the members of our community,” King said. “Start the way you’re starting, but be ready, because this Delta variant is taking off like a rocket.”
Saunders thanked the crowd for the civil exchange and assured them his recommendation was based on a careful evaluation of available evidence.
“Masks optional is not a political thing for me,” he said. “Do I believe they help? Yes, I do. Do I think they’re the end-all? No, I do not.”
As the district gears up for the start of a more normal school year, last-minute touches are being finished at the brand-new Story Creek Elementary on Bolinger Road.
A ribbon-cutting and open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m. The public is invited.