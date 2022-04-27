...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison,
southeastern Beaverhead and south central Gallatin Counties through
800 PM MDT...
At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 16 miles
west of Henrys Lake, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Reminder, lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the storm.
Locations impacted include...
West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Lakeview.
This includes the following highways...
Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 37.
Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 15.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
1 of 2
Lasioglossum delphiae is a species of sweat bee found in St. Lucia. It was discovered and named after Casey Delphia, a researcher at Montana State University and chief taxonomist of the Wild Bees of Montana Project.
Lasioglossum delphiae is a species of sweat bee found in St. Lucia. It was discovered and named after Casey Delphia, a researcher at Montana State University and chief taxonomist of the Wild Bees of Montana Project.