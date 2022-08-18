Next Thursday is the first day of school for the Belgrade School District. And even before that first school bell rings on Aug. 25, School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders knows it’s going to be a record-breaking year.
“Last year we had 3,450 kids,” he said. “It’s no surprise we’re expecting more this year.”
In fact, Belgrade routinely spars with Kalispell over who has the largest middle school in the state.
“Right now we have the largest middle school in the state, 1,100 kids which is large for a middle school,” said Saunders.
Belgrade High has more than 1,022 kids. Saddle Peak has 480 students, “which is pretty much full for them.”
“And we’re looking for more growth in the residential area. We’re still registering students,” Godfrey, who did not yet have firm numbers for the upcoming school year, said. “The staff is excited to get things going.”
Voters recently passed a bond levy to build another school.
“And we haven’t decided on a middle school or an elementary school. But we’ve secured the site for another school,” said Saunders. “We’re a growing community, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. The district is expanding.”
The new Story Creek School on Bolinger Road opened last year, and the school district has more property on Frank and Amerstdam roads.
“We’ll get DNRC approval to build on that site,” said Saunders. “And then the Land Board has to approve. And the annexation process with the city. We are years away (to build another school). A minimum of two or three years.”
Story Creek was the third elementary school in the Belgrade School District. It broke ground in 2020 and was finished the summer of 2021. Belgrade has been redrawing its school district boundaries.
It takes a minimum to 18 months to build a school, said Saunders, “Roads, traffic signals. Water and sewer.”
Saunders expected “a big discussion about all that” at Wednesday’s school board meeting, which held was after the Belgrade News’ deadline. “There are a lot of moving parts. Traffic. The trustees haven’t decided what to do yet,” he said.
In other business, the district only received two inquiries, one written, regarding the school board vacancy. By state law, the district has to fill the vacancy by around Sept. 20, or the state will fill it. Saunders said board president Frank Stock was handling that.