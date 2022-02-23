...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...All of North Central and Southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Pictured are Belgrade’s Agronomy, Farm and Agribusiness Management and Ag Mechanics Teams. FRONT, left to right: Kyle Gavin (advisor), Ryan Simon, Johnny Wanders, Lewis Rorabaugh, Fiona Collins, Alexa Smieja, Ella Young, Joey TeSelle, Alex Tatarka, Mason Fuller, Lance Vranish. BACK: Erin Dixson, Gavin Behrent, Sophia Erickson, Kylie TeSelle, Nevaeh Avilez.
Belgrade’s Agricultural Sales and Parliamentary Procedure teams, pictured from left to right: Gavin Behrent, Lance Vranish, Nevaeh Avilez, Mason Fuller, Fiona Collins, Scott Poppe, Alex Tatarka, Alexa Smieja, Deanna Yung, Madelynn Beals, Kyleigh Render, Kylie TeSelle
Belgrade High School’s Future Farmers of America took first place overall – again – in the Southwest District FFA competition this week.
This is the third year in a row that Belgrade High has come out on top in its FFA district, said Belgrade ag teacher and faculty advisor Kyle Gavin.
Belgrade’s FFA took first place in Farm Business Management and Agronomy and third place in Ag Mechanics, Gavin said.
There are 15 chapters in the Southwest District; these winners move on to the March 28-April 2 state competition level at MSU. There are 15 chapters in the Southwest District.
“We’ve got 30 active kids in the Belgrade chapter,” Gavin said. “They all have to take one semester-length ag class each school year. They are great kids in this community. They are the best they can be.”
These FFAers dive into local service projects, Gavin continued, such as being on the city list for Belgradians who need help shoveling their sidewalks, helping with the annual Festival of Lights, and helping with the Belgrade Senior Center’s summer garden.
Gavin himself holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from MSU in ag education. He has been the Belgrade High ag teacher for six years.
These state and national FFA celebrations go back to 1948, according to the FFA Facebook page, That year, the National Board of Directors “designated a weekly celebration to honor all that that George Washington did as a leader and farmer. Chapters across the states highlight their unique programs and drive and passion for agriculture.”