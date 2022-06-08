The year is 2022, and the graduates of Belgrade High School are now headed into the bright lights of adulthood after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
Belgrade’s 246 graduates were welcomed into the Belgrade Special Event Center by families, friends, faculty, and the Belgrade class of 1972 in celebrating their first maskless graduation since the pandemic’s start in March 2020.
Hundreds came together in front a small stage surrounded by green and translucent balloons, greeted by Principal Shanna Smith and School Board Chair Frank Stock before Belgrade senior Allie Hookano sung the National Anthem for a reverent crowd.
After a two-year hiatus, a Belgrade High School tradition of recognizing 50-year graduates was resumed when school board trustee Mary Ellen Fitzgerald presented members of BHS’s graduating class of 1972. Two rows of 1972 graduates were present to be recognized.
The BHS choir performed a rendition of “The Road Home” by Stephen Paulus, directed by choir teacher Morgan Kirk; the BHS band closed with “Yellow” by Robert W. Smith and directed by band teacher Ben Blixt.
After the announcement of the high school’s 16 4.0 students, both salutatorian Kyra Giese and valedictorian Cole Basler presented speeches for their class and kin.
Giese’s speech was a personal poem about remembering the times before high school; Basler spoke of hope and how “hard work has gotten us through hard times.”
“As a Japanese proverb once said, ‘Fall down seven times, get back up eight,’” Basler said to over 200 of his fellow graduates.
After the two student speeches, student-selected commencement speaker and Belgrade High School athletic trainer Matt Hoskins spoke about “adulting” and understanding that hard work, being committed, and understanding that passion requires sacrifice.
“You have to enjoy the moments when you’re in them; do not wish your years away,” Hoskins said while talking about gratitude.
The presentation of diplomas followed Hoskins’ speech, with graduates made their way up the stage to shake hands, be photographed, and wait for their final sendoff.
Principal Smith returned to the stage to present what she would call a “spirited” group of graduates.
“The most special thing about our 2022 class is their resiliency and their ability to maintain the hope they have in their high school experience and the education they’re receiving. It’s been a tough two and a half years, and these kids have endured that,” Smith said behind the scenes with the Belgrade News.
Smith finished her closing statement and the caps came off.
Students cried, hugged, dapped each other up, and left the faithful place that housed them for four rewarding, grueling years while the Belgrade fight song echoed through the gym’s confines and out into a lobby of loyal parents and peers.