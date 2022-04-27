Belgrade Schools will begin rolling out a new program in the fall to address behavioral issues in the schools.
Earlier this month, the school board voted to adopt RULER, a program developed by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and based on the principles in the book “Permission to Feel: Unlocking the Power of Emotions to Help Our Kids, Ourselves, and Our Society Thrive,” by program founder Marc Brackett.
The recommendation to adopt RULER in Belgrade came from a team of parents that started meeting in January to evaluate four behavioral programs. The committee determined that RULER would “improve positive behavior and reduce emotional distress” in schools,” according to Curriculum Director Mark Halgren.
Asked by trustee Mary Ellen Fitzgerald why the committee was formed in the first place, Halgren said administrators had heard from teachers and other staff members that “students were having additional, exacerbated behavior problems and social problems due to coming back to in-person learning” after the pandemic closure.
“We’ve (also) heard parent concerns about how students treat each other and bullying and those types of things,” Halgren said.
RULER is an acronym for the five skills of emotional intelligence, according to the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence website. They are:
• Recognizing emotions in oneself and others
• Understanding the causes and consequences of emotions
• Labeling emotions with a nuanced vocabulary
• Expressing emotions in accordance with cultural norms and social context
• Regulating emotions with helpful strategies
Belgrade administrators believe that implementing the program at all grade levels will make it more effective than other behavioral programs that have been tried before.
“We said we really need to standardize this so we’re using common language as students go through grade levels (in the district),” Halgren said.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders agreed.
“I think each building is teaching something, but it’s not consistent,” he said.
Becky Croghan, a first-grade teacher at Saddle Peak and president of the Belgrade Education Association, told the board she is in favor of implementing RULER because it is more “an approach than a curriculum” – one that provides teachers and staff members with guidelines about how to approach students rather than trying to modify behaviors with through instruction.
Halgren agreed, saying the program is “based on … giving staff tools to deal with emotionally charged situations.”
After the staff is trained, the program will be rolled out for students in the 2023-24 academic year.
The district will use $40,000 of government COVID relief funding to begin staff training for district-wide implementation of RULER in 2022-23. That will include a visit by Brackett in August.
Thereafter, the program will cost about $1,000 per year per school, which Halgren said the district can afford.
“This program is highly vetted and proven to have behavioral and academic benefits for students,” Halgren told the Belgrade News. “We look forward to seeing what it can do for the staff and students in our district as well as the larger community.”