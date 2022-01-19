Students in Belgrade schools scored lower on standardized tests after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and district officials have proposed hiring instructional coaches in hopes of closing the pandemic-fueled achievement gap.
Belgrade’s Curriculum Director Mark Halgren floated the proposal at the January school board meeting, explaining that instructional coaches are not teachers or aides – instead, they provide personal coaching, intervention and professional development to teachers to ensure they are as effective as they can be in the classroom.
In addition to those duties, the coaches would be charged with evaluating student achievement data and helping teachers adjust their lessons accordingly.
The district proposed hiring two coaches to serve grades K-4, one for grades 5-8, and one for grades 9-12 for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The salary/benefit packages ranging from $67,000 to $72,000 annually would be covered by ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
After some lengthy discussion during which Halgren said, “The single most important factor in learning is the effectiveness of that teacher in front of those kids,” trustees tabled the discussion and asked staff to explore the feasibility of hiring five coaches instead of four. The extra position would allow one coach to be assigned to each school in the district.
Trustees asked for specific data about falling achievement levels, which Halgren shared with the Belgrade News after the meeting. The performance of the district’s third- through eighth-graders on standardized testing dropped post-pandemic– and the latest version of the test was significantly shorter than previous versions, which should have resulted in increased performance, Halgren said.
The number of third- through eighth-graders who reached benchmark levels in mathematics dropped from 52 percent in 2019 to 42 percent in 2021. The levels for reading/language arts in grades 3-8 dropped to 55 percent in 2021 from 58 percent 2019.
In addition, reading assessments for the district’s younger pupils showed what Halgren called a “glaring” deficit. He said the gap in second grade is easily understood, as those students were online for kindergarten for one-third of the 2019-2020 school year.
Current first-graders were in class (in masks) for kindergarten during the 2020-21 school year, but Halgren pointed to other pandemic factors that may have impacted their school readiness. They include lost opportunities for academic preparation (e.g., preschool and Head Start) and/or lagging social emotional maturity due to the cancellation of such programs when the pandemic struck in March 2020.
He also said the lack of structure due to COVID isolation may have impacted school readiness for some children.
Asked whether teachers can help kids catch up to pre-pandemic achievement levels without the help of instructional coaches, Halgren replied, “It’s going to be tough to recover from that without some intervention and some re-teaching.
“We’re doing additional interventions in the buildings currently, but I think the coaching part would really help us focus,” he said. “It would help us focus on interventions students need as a group and individually to make progress.”
Halgren said coaches also could provide additional and better professional development opportunities for teachers. The support offered by coaches also could improve teacher retention, Halgren said.
“One of the concerns is the effects of COVID is that really experienced teachers are leaving the profession,” he said. “We aren’t as affected as some areas, but we’ve lost some very good veteran teachers. We have good young teachers, but we need to provide them with support.”
Halgren said he believes all of Montana’s other AA districts employ instructional coaches. Though Belgrade may not be able to afford to keep coaches on staff after the two years being proposed, he said the ESSER funding provides an opportunity “to help us get over this hump.”