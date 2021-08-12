It’s no secret that businesses all over the Gallatin Valley are having trouble finding workers, and the Belgrade School District is no exception.
But while many businesses are addressing the problem by shortening their hours of operation or cutting back on services they provide, “we don’t have that luxury,” said John Blackman, the district’s Human Resources director.
“We can’t just say ‘we’re going to close down for dinner, we’re not going to serve lunch,’ ” he said.
In particular, the district is so critically short of custodial help that “we’re in an emergency situation – we can’t provide the basic services of a clean building,” he added.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders concurred that the situation can be characterized as an emergency.
“I made the suggestion that if we don’t have (enough custodians) by week’s end, I’m going to call the National Guard,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re doing our best to make sure the schools and are clean and safe.”
The greatest need is at Belgrade High School, which with four custodians is operating with eight fewer than it needs. Blackman told the board this week that district is considering contracting with an outside agency to find temporary workers, a solution that likely would cost the district $26 to $28 an hour for each temporary employee. That’s higher than the rate earned by custodians employed directly by the district, but it could be funded by federal money (ESSER funds) given to elementary and secondary schools to be used for COVID-related expenses.
Some of the parents who attended Monday’s meeting were moved enough by the district’s plight to suggest forming a volunteer corps to augment the ranks of the sparse custodial staff. Neither board members nor district staff indicated they would turn away that kind of help.
On Tuesday, Blackman told the Belgrade News that after Monday’s meeting he received a call from a second temp agency offering to try to fill the shortage of custodial workers. He also heard from some parents interested in helping to organize volunteers.
“We can have people do it (custodial tasks) as long as they’re not using harsh chemicals or doing anything having to do with OSHA compliance,” he said when asked whether workplace regulations would prevent citizens from stepping in to pick up the slack.
“We can’t have them up 6 feet on a ladder changing light bulbs, but they can wipe down countertops and do vacuuming and things like that,” he said.
In an effort to prevent staffing emergencies in other areas for the upcoming school year, the board voted Monday voted to increase the compensation for substitute bus drivers from a flat fee of $37 to $47. It also voted to maintain the increased rate of substitute pay it approved in December for certified and classified staff.
Back then, the board approved the increase for non-certified staff from $100 to $110 per day, and for certified staff from $100 to $140 per day for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. That change did attract more people to Belgrade’s substitute pool, Blackman said.
Of the current staffing shortages, Blackman said, “I’ve been doing this for 38 years now and I’ve never seen anything like it. A lot of employers are trying to hire people at $20 bucks an hour and they still can’t find anyone.”
To get by until the employment picture changes, he said the district may need to leverage ESSER funds to fill critical manpower shortages.
“You don’t want to commit long-term payroll commitments to one-time money, but you can use it for a short-term Band-aid,” he said.