Here’s more proof that Belgrade’s population is growing exponentially the school district is getting a second Belgrade police officer assigned to the district.
Belgrade has had their first “school cop” for four years, said Belgrade School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
Officially termed a “school resource officer,” Belgrade police officer Jesse Stovall has had that duty for the last year, said Saunders.
“He’s a good man,” Saunders told the Belgrade News. “The benefit to us of getting
someone already with the (Belgrade) department is that they know us and we know them. The professional relationship is already built. It’s a lot easier.”
One officer is budgeted at $115,000, Saunders explained, and the cost for two officers will be incrementally more, but not double.
“For three (summer) months of the year, we aren’t paying for this officer,” he said. “The city assumes the “capital costs” of gas, uniforms, cars.”
One detail the public doesn’t know regarding the school resource officers, Saunders continued, is that “A member of the public has been anonymously paying for this, and will continue to pay for both officers. They should get an (anonymous) shout out.”
Previously, Stovall would rotate one day between the middle school, then the high school and the elementary schools.
“The thing a second officer can do is allow us to disperse those duties so we have better coverage,” Saunders said. The plan is to have the second officer hired as soon as possible and on duty this school year, he added.
When will the district have its second officer?
“A lot depends on the city,” he continued. “As far as we’re concerned, ASAP. We don’t know if the city will hire a new officer or take one from the department.”
The wording in the SRO job prospectus got some blowback at Monday’s city council meeting.
“Where does this language come from?” council member Martha Sellers asked City Manager Neil Cardwell, who said that as far as he knew it was the language from the existing agreement.
It seemed more military-esque and law oriented than kid friendly, she offered.
“There’s nothing in this about helping the kids have a good day. Just a lot (of stuff) about breaking laws,” Sellers said.
The current SRO Stovall is a former student of hers, council member Kris Menicucci said.
“His main thing is safety,” she said. “How they engage the kids. Safety first.”
The job description “Just really surprised me,” Sellers continued. “There is nothing in there that would make me want to have that person in my classroom. It just stuck me as odd.”
That night, the council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with the school district regarding hiring the second SRO.