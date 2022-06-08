BOZEMAN – John Vincent’s decision to change majors from engineering to design paid big dividends this spring when a project he created in a Montana State University’s guerrilla advertising class won best in show in the American Advertising Awards Northwest, also known as the Northwest ADDYs.
As the competition’s top prize, Vincent’s “Sweet Deal” project that envisions a combined marketing effort for a small snow removal company and a local ice cream shop will now go to the national student ADDY competition in June, according to Meta Newhouse, graphic design professor in the School of Art. Newhouse said that winning top prize at the regional competition, where students compete with entries from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, is a big honor.
Vincent, a senior from Belgrade, said he was “blown away” to learn he had won the top prize for a project that he originally developed for Newhouse’s guerrilla thinking-minded class last summer.
“It was the cherry on the top of my years at MSU,” said Vincent, who graduated this May with a degree in graphic design.
Vincent, who said he has always liked making things, used his 3D printer to make ice cream spoons in the shape of tiny snow shovels for his project. He also printed a small advertisement for a “sweet deal” at his assigned client’s snow removal company at the bottom of ice cream cups as part of the winning promotion. The entry also included photos of the project that Vincent took at a local ice cream shop.
Vincent said that he gained expertise with his 3D printer while an engineering student at MSU. He said that he had always planned on majoring in engineering and spent two years as an engineering major until he learned “it wasn’t my jam.” A conversation with a resident when he was an RA at an MSU residence hall enticed him to check out a design class.
“It was crazy cool,” Vincent said, remembering that he was engaged with design from the beginning. “It was a big move to switch, but I’m glad I did.”
The move to the College of Arts and Architecture also allowed Vincent to resurrect his interest in ceramics, for which he has created a core brand identity using his design skills. He also recently bought a kiln and a wheel.
But it is physical design that intrigues him the most. Vincent built his first 3D printer in his freshman year and has since bought another.
“I love the tactility of something I design and build,” he said.
He took Newhouse’s guerrilla advertising class last summer. As part of a class assignment, he brainstormed a collaborative, symbiotic relationship between professional snow removal and an ice cream shop. He developed the idea for the “sweet deal” partnership between the two disparate businesses.
“It’s the symbiotic swap that makes it work,” Newhouse said.
Newhouse thought the class project was clever enough that she wanted to include it in her upcoming book, “Guerrilla Thinking for Designers,” under contract with Bloomsbury Visual Arts publishing.
“He had this great idea and presented it well,” she said.
Newhouse asked Vincent to refine his presentation with better photography for the book project. In addition to including it in her book, she also nominated it for the student ADDY competition.
“What makes this particular project strong is the wonderfully thought-out collaboration between two businesses,” Newhouse said. “Both businesses benefit from the conceptually clever ‘sweet deal.’”
Newhouse said that, along with Vincent’s Best in Show, another MSU team received a silver ADDY for their work for their project creating a space travel company.