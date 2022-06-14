Belgrade music teacher Cindy Stone is a legacy quarterfinalist for the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum’s 2023 Music Educator Award.

The award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

Stone, who teaches orchestra and guitar at Belgrade Middle School and Belgrade High School, was named a quarterfinalist for the 2022 award; this year she is among 125 legacy applicants also eligible to win the award this year. In addition to the 125 legacy nominees, a total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as 2023 quarterfinalists.

The contenders were selected from nearly 1,500 initial nominations.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for his or her remarkable impact on students' lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

A total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. In total, nearly 1,500 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 125 legacy applicants from 2022 will also be eligible to win the award this year.

Tags