...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana...
Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County.
For the Gallatin River...including Logan...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 1015 AM
MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Gallatin River at Logan.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.9 feet, water into USGS gage house.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM MDT Tuesday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage on
Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.5 feet on 01/23/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding of the Gallatin River caused by rain and snowmelt
is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
county, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of locations along and near the Gallatin River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 625 PM MDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding
across the warned area. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and
will add to the flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Manhattan and Gallatin Gateway.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Montana...
Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway affecting Gallatin
County.
For the Gallatin River...including DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway...elevated
river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 1000 AM
MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor Flooding is expected.
* WHERE...Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...Minor flooding is expected.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Belgrade music teacher Cindy Stone is a legacy quarterfinalist for the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum’s 2023 Music Educator Award.
The award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.
Stone, who teaches orchestra and guitar at Belgrade Middle School and Belgrade High School, was named a quarterfinalist for the 2022 award; this year she is among 125 legacy applicants also eligible to win the award this year. In addition to the 125 legacy nominees, a total of 207 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as 2023 quarterfinalists.
The contenders were selected from nearly 1,500 initial nominations.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for his or her remarkable impact on students' lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
