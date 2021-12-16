The BHS Marching Band performs at the annual Showcase of Bands at Bobcat Stadium in October. The band has been nominated by Gov. Greg Gianforte to represent Montana at the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., in July.
The BHS Marching Band performs at the annual Showcase of Bands at Bobcat Stadium in October. The band has been nominated by Gov. Greg Gianforte to represent Montana at the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., in July.
DIANA SETTERBERG
The Belgrade High School drumline competes during the 2021 Showcase of Bands.
Panther Pride will be on display before the entire nation if the Belgrade High School Marching Band accepts an invitation to represent Montana in the National Independence Day Parade in July.
The school board on Monday granted initial permission for the band to begin planning and fund-raising for a summer 2022 trip to Washington, D.C. BHS bands Director Ben Blixt said the group was one of 11 high school bands nominated by Gov. Greg Gianforte to represent Montana in the national parade, but so far none of the others have accepted the invitation.
“To my knowledge, Belgrade has never had this opportunity,” said Blixt, who is directing the high school bands for the first time this year. “I’m looking at taking a minimum of 30 students to be able to have a band with full instrumentation.”
The BHS Marching Band was 50 strong when it performed at the annual Showcase of Bands at Bobcat Stadium in October.
Blixt said the cost of the trip will be determined after the group decides whether to sign up for a three-night/four-day option or a four-night/five-day option. Both itineraries include sightseeing trips in and around Washington, D.C., which would be conducted by a professional touring company.
Blixt said the invitation is especially welcome because arts programs were so severely impacted by the pandemic for the past year and a half.
Belgrade High Principal Shanna Smith agreed with Blixt that the invitation is a big honor.
“I think this is well-deserved for our seniors and our students,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be in more support. It’s an amazing opportunity for our students, our school and our community.”
Blixt acknowledged that the trip is not inexpensive, but he is hopeful the community will support fund-raising efforts now that the band has the blessing of the school board.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s really exciting,” Blixt said. “It’s a chance to promote not only Belgrade but Montana, as well.”
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.