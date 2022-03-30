...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6
inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Southern Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
The Belgrade High School Chamber Choir is pictured on the "Celebrate America" recording set at Montana State University in January. The choir was one of several school musical groups from around Montana selected to appear on the program, which will be broadcast again on April 25 and June 2.
The Belgrade High School Chamber Choir appeared on Montana PBS this month as part of the program, “Celebrate America.”
Morgan Kirk, the director of the BHS choir, said the group performed “O Love” by Elain Hagenberg for the broadcast. Reprise performances will air April 25 at 2 p.m. and June 2 at 7 p.m. The Belgrade choir appears about 30 minutes into the show.
“Celebrate America” is an annual presentation features school choirs from throughout Montana. It was created to spotlight the nation’s youth and pull communities together in an uplifting and inspiring celebration of music.
This year’s program, hosted by Musical Director Tim Janis, along with Montana State University School of Music faculty members Elizabeth Schmidt and Gregory Young, was taped in January at the KUSM - Montana PBS studio in Bozeman.
Participating students came from school music programs in Anaconda, Big Sandy, Choteau, Corvallis, Fairfield, Powell County, Red Lodge, Ronan, Sacajawea Middle School in Bozeman, and Sweet Grass County, in addition to the Belgrade High School group.
Tim Janis, familiar to public broadcasting audiences from programs such as “Celtic Heart,” “An Enchanted Evening”, “Beautiful America” and “Coastal America” is well-known for his "Music with a Mission" philosophy and has worked on many philanthropic projects.