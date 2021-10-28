During a special meeting Tuesday morning Caty Flikkema was approved by the Belgrade School Board to become the high school’s first-ever head coach of the swim team.
The program will begin its inaugural season next month, and the Belgrade resident has been instrumental in helping the team prepare for competition. Flikkema was recommended for the position by Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson, and was finally approved by the board after discussion of hiring a coach had been tabled at the previous board meeting.
Flikkema, who was a prep and collegiate swimmer, has nearly 15 years of previous head coaching experience for a club team in Bozeman, according to Robinson. She is currently a Belgrade resident and has children in the school district who participate in swimming.
“She is very experienced, has a lot of wealth, a lot of knowledge,” Robinson said. “She knows how the practices should be structured. She’s just obviously very experienced in terms of swimming.”
Belgrade, which moved up to Class AA from A in 2019, was the only school in the classification without a swim program. A swim center is expected to be built in Belgrade, but for the next several years the program will rent lanes at the Bozeman Swim Center for practice.
“We’re looking at two lanes maybe three,” said Robinson. “Once was have signups we’ll get a better idea (of what we need).”
Based on a student poll that Robinson circulated in June, more than two-dozen athletes showed interest in participating in the program. Still, he’s unsure how many athletes will actually show up for the first day of practice Nov. 29.
Robinson added that any athlete who is interested, regardless of experience or ability, is encouraged to try out for team.
“We’re starting something new – new to the community and new to the school, we want to kind of keep it where all levels are accepted. Even if you barely know how to swim, this is for you,” he said. “Let’s just do it and figure it out because especially if you’re a younger student, you’re going to get better. (We’ll take) very raw skills all the way up to the kids that have been swimming their whole life.”
Belgrade will not host a meet this season, but will compete locally Jan. 15 when Bozeman hosts its meet. Eventually, once Belgrade’s facility has been constructed, the program will host its own events and Robinson expects the team to be established in AA by that point.
In the meantime, he is excited to get the new program off and swimming.
“We do have some competitive swimmers in this school, so I am excited for them to compete for their school,” Robinson said. “That’s something that if they’re seniors this year they’re going to be able to say, ‘Yeah, my senior year, I finally got to compete as a Panther.’ So I think that’s pretty cool.”