Even before opening night, everyone involved with Belgrade High School’s production of “Anne of Green Gables” has bragging rights.
The production, which premieres in Belgrade this evening (Feb. 17) in the BHS Auditorium features a cast of experienced student actors who impressed judges earlier this month at the 2022 Thespian Festival in Missoula.
“The judges thought the students were very well-prepared, had well-developed characters, loved the attention to details, and loved the ensemble work,” said Director Lynn West.
After a sneak peek of the dress rehearsal, it’s easy to see why. The group of talented young thespians is led by a number of seniors who availed themselves of every opportunity in their high school career to take the stage, and their experience and confidence show.
Seniors Lori Marx, who plays Anne, and Amelia McNeil as Marilla, are appearing in their eighth BHS production and are just as excited about this one as those that came before.
The young women explained the appeal of this particular play for them.
“It’s a story about human relationships,” said Marx.
“The characters feel so real,” added McNeil.
Director West promises that audiences will be moved by the emotions both actors bring to the roles, especially in the culminating act.
The drama is played out against the “Best Set” for a high school production, which was awarded at the Thespian Festival. McNeil’s talent also was recognized with an award for Best Supporting Actress.
The performances are scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights, Feb. 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in the BHS auditorium. Tickets are available at the BHS ticket office or Town & Country in Belgrade.
Senior Eduardo Delgado, who plays Charlie Sloane, promises it will be show to remember.
“This show is a reason to see what the Belgrade High School community is doing,” he said.