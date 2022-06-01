The recent closure of the Swim Center in Bozeman has left Belgrade High School’s head swim coach trying to find a temporary spot for her team to practice next season.
Caty Flikkema, who coached the BHS team through its inaugural season this year, told the Belgrade News this week, “We’re at a crisis point for our aquatic community.”
The high school swim team’s existence rides on whether it will be able to find a place to practice next season, Flikkema said. Last year – because the team has nowhere to practice in Belgrade – BHS swimmers practiced at the Bozeman Swim Center, which recently and abruptly closed for six months upon the discovery of structural damage at the facility.
Belgrade’s high school swim team not only had an unexpected number of players turn out for the first year, but also realized some success throughout its inaugural season while practicing out of the now defunct aquatic complex.
“I’ve been calling hotels to find a spot where my team can practice for even a couple days a week,” Flikkema said.
Flikkema said that even before the Bozeman Swim Center closed, she was worried about it “maxing out load capacity” because of the demand for lane space in the valley. Her concern isn’t new: Flikkema serves on the board of the nonprofit Belgrade Aquatic Center, which has been working for about five years to build an aquatic facility in Belgrade.
Flikkema stated that the need for an aquatic center goes beyond just the athletes and professionals, but for the greater Belgrade area.
“I knew it was something that Belgrade was missing for a very long time,” Flikkema said.
The closure of the Bozeman Swim Center occurred just as the Belgrade Aquatic Center’s effort to build a facility in Belgrade is gaining new traction.
The organization has been working to raise funds to build a multi-million-dollar facility for competitive and community use.
In November 2020, the Belgrade Park Board and City Council approved building the facility in Menicucci Park (the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex), subject to approval of other entities with vested interest in the park property.
The school district, city of Belgrade and the Airport Authority all gave their approval for the project to proceed, but the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) did not.
Jessi McCloud, president of the board of trustees for the Belgrade Aquatic Center, said this week that it appears DNRC’s concerns about the project are being addressed and that plans for the facility are resuming.
McCloud said the subject is scheduled to be discussed at Monday’s Belgrade City Council meeting. (Calls to the city from the Belgrade News seeking more information had not been returned as of press time Wednesday.) However, McCloud said the city could signal important support next week that will help fund-raising and finding more people to help with the project.
Belgrade Aquatic Center is working with an architectural firm with experience in designing aquatic projects in Montana. And McCloud said the board has considered asking the city of Belgrade to float a bond issue to help augment project financing in excess of private donations.
From swimmers to toddlers, a new aquatic center could be the next big development for a desperate swimming community in Gallatin County.