The Belgrade School Board has unanimously approved adding baseball beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Belgrade High becomes the first Class AA school to commit to adding the program since the Montana High School Association adopted baseball as a sanctioned sport in January.
Most AA schools are waiting until 2024 to start their programs, but Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson stressed the importance of starting now.
“The reason why I wanted to get it going is I wanted a leg up, obviously, on the rest of the double A. I also wanted to get all of our stars aligned so we’re ready to roll when we get into double A,” he said. “I wanted to get these kids opportunities. There’s a lot of eighth-grade kids that hear about the chance of high school baseball and they’re like, ‘Oh this is awesome. Let’s get this going.’”
The Belgrade Bandits, an American Legion program, is currently the only opportunity for high school-aged baseball players. Unlike other legion programs, which draw athletes from various schools and communities, the Bandits are comprised strictly of Belgrade youth.
The addition of high school program should help feed into the Legion program and open up more opportunities for players.
“We think it will do nothing but help our program and build excitement for baseball in Belgrade,” said Scott Kulbeck, president of the Belgrade Bandits. “Probably get some kids interested in continuing on to play Legion that might not have thought about it before they had a chance to play high school baseball.”
The Bandits are a highly competitive program that competes at the A level. Last year’s team won the district tournament en route to placing fourth at state.
The Bandits will charge rent for the use of Medina Field to the high school for what Kulbeck said would be a “fair and favorable rate.”
“It will probably be a relationship very similar to BGSA (Belgrade Softball Association) and our high school softball program,” said Robinson. “We have field cleanup days, and we’ll have kind of the same thing over there.”
The season will also be similar to softball. Robinson said it will consist of a 22-game schedule for varsity and JV.
“I’m hearing talk, and I support this, of having the state tournament the week before softball (state tournament) for many reasons,” Robinson added. “One, if you have a son and a daughter that play what do you do? I like the idea of having it different.”
With most of the AA schools opting not to start next year, the MHSA will likely hold an all-class state tournament for the inaugural season.
“We got to figure all that out. Right now it’s very non-traditional with the teams that are in there and how we are doing it,” said Robinson. “But right now we’re willing to make it work somehow, some way.”
As of last week, Robinson said there were 11 A and 5 B-C schools that have committed to playing next year.
The Bandits would begin their season once the high school campaign concludes in either late May or early June. While they’ll lose some non-conference games that would typically take place in April and May, Kulbeck expects the team to play a full conference schedule.
“We’ll have to adjust our schedule, but I don’t think it’s going to have a huge negative effect,” he said.
Medina Field is currently under construction as the program conducts field and facility improvements. It will likely take a couple of years to complete, but Kulbeck noted the benefit for both the Legion and high school programs.
“We have some pretty aggressive plans for remodeling and a capital campaign under way,” he said. “Part of our hope is that the community sees that this is the place for high school baseball during the season and of course during the summer for the Legion program. And they continue to support our efforts financially to rebuild the facilities.”
Robinson said it will cost between $25,000 to $31,000 to start the program. He presented two proposals to the school board at its last meeting, noting that the price tag of $31,000 is “all in” if they choose to purchase full uniforms and equipment for 25 players.
Robinson also requested four coaches for the program, which is the same number as softball, and praised the school board for approving the program.
“Bottom line is those board members and those coaches, they’re all community members and they have kids that play or they know kids or have coached kids,” said Robinson. “They’re all in it for the kids, so it’s just amazing to see that. It kind of made it feel like small town Belgrade again … they were 100 percent behind it.”
Kulbeck thanked the community for its continued support of the Bandits and the high school.
“There’s no better baseball town in Montana than Belgrade as far as the community support, and just another avenue for boys to be able to play baseball is important to us,” Kulbeck said. “The development of the program will definitely benefit as more kids are playing and getting more chance to get on a field.”