Filing for the two trustee seats up for election on the Belgrade School Board closes next Thursday, March 23.
As of this week’s press deadline, three people had filed, including the two incumbents, Nicole Anne Blount and Jessi McCloud. They were joined by newcomer Elissa Appling.
According to Belgrade School District Clerk Carrie Fisher, Blount is finishing her first three year term, and McCloud was a mid-term appointee to replace Trustee Ted Mongeon, who resigned last July.
Mongeon had been on school board since 2014, and told the Belgrade News he was moving out of state. Blount is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, and McCloud owns JLM Construction.
The Belgrade News sent out candidate questionnaires to the three contenders in the May 2 election but only got a response from Appling.
Appling’s said she is a native Montanan, who has lived in Belgrade for 16 years. She said that over the years she has had four children in the school district, and her youngest two are currently attending Belgrade High School.
She said that that she’d like to see more parental involvement in district policies, and more flexibility with the same.
Appling said that one reason she should be elected to the school board seat would be because of “the complexities” she had navigated having had children with disabilities, and that she has graduate degrees in Special Education Advanced Studies, and in Clinical Mental Health. She added that she has worked with children with disabilities, and their families, and currently volunteers as a crisis counselor.
Applications for the trustee position can be picked up at the Belgrade Schools District office. All terms are for three years. The next school board meeting is March 20 at 6 p.m. at Heck Quaw School at 308 N. Broadway.