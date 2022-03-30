Voters around the west valley can begin studying which school ballot issues and board candidates they will support in the May 3 election, as the filing period ended late last week.
In Belgrade, voters will decide whether to authorize the school district to purchase about 60 acres of DNRC property for $6 million. As the Belgrade News has previously reported, the $100,000 per acre price tag is considerably less than that on other parcels the district has investigated. The property, located at Thorpe and Frank roads, will be slated for future school development. The purchase will made with leftover funds from a bond issue passed in 2019.
Manhattan voters are being asked for the third consecutive year whether to approve a general fund operating levy for the high school district. Superintendent Brian Ayers said passage of the $158,412 measure would help “maintain the high quality of education we are accustomed to here in Manhattan,” even in lean times. Voters failed to pass high school levies the past two years, and Ayers said that “whether the levy passes or not, we know we’re going to have to make some cuts.” The district is committed to keeping the cuts “as far away from the students as we can,” Ayers said.
Three Forks schools will ask voters to approve operational levies in the amount of $398,350 for the elementary district and $241,650 in the high school district. District Clerk Lisa Morgan said that if approved, the additional funding will be used to add teaching and custodial staff for the additional being constructed as part of the bond project that was approved in May of 2020, and to increase salaries for existing teaching and support staff.
The Gallatin Gateway School District is asking voters to approve levying $60,000 per year for the next five years for the building reserve fund, which finances plumbing, electrical, and mechanical system repairs and upgrades, facility maintenance, modifications, construction, repairs, and alterations, and potential land lease or land purchase for the building of new facilities in this school district.
And voters in Willow Creek will decide whether to authorize an increase in the general fund operations levy of $3,482.67.
Several candidates have filed in hopes of winning to election to school boards around the county.
• In Belgrade, six candidates have filed for three open seats on the board. Incumbent trustees Holly Murray and Steven Garvert are running to retain their seats. Challengers Brian Heck, Vivian Crouse, Shayla Mills and Gabi Murillo also have filed in hopes of winning a three-year term on the board.
• In Manhattan incumbents, Robert Brownell and Brand Robinson hope to hang onto their seats. Challenger Bernadette McCrory hopes to unseat one of them, as there are two open positions on the board.
- One candidate, Randi Wytcherley, has filed for the single open set in Springhill.
• In Three Forks, Christian Potts and Emily Kennedy have filed for two open seats.
• Tim Melton is the sole candidate for one open seat in Gallatin Gateway.
• Ryan K. Mattick and Alana Edwards have filed for two open seats in Amsterdam.
• In Willow Creek, Wesley D. Crittenden and Brooke Leugers are vying for a single open seat.
The Belgrade News will profile all the school board candidates in April.