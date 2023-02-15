BHS play

Emma Murphy as "Amy Spettigue", Randy Schmautz as Lord Fancourt Babberly 'Babbs'", and Erin Revenaugh as "Kitty Verdun" in "Charley's Aunt" at Belgrade High School.

 Lynn and Jeff West

This Thursday through Saturday the Belgrade High School Theatre presents — "Charley's Aunt."

Once the record-holder for the longest running play worldwide, Gary Peterson’s adaptation of "Charley’s Aunt" tells the story of university students Jack (Brayden Bryan) and Charley (Linus McKenna) who are in love and plan to propose to their respective girlfriends, Kitty (Erin Revenaugh) and Amy (Emma Murphy).

