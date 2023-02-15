This Thursday through Saturday the Belgrade High School Theatre presents — "Charley's Aunt."
Once the record-holder for the longest running play worldwide, Gary Peterson’s adaptation of "Charley’s Aunt" tells the story of university students Jack (Brayden Bryan) and Charley (Linus McKenna) who are in love and plan to propose to their respective girlfriends, Kitty (Erin Revenaugh) and Amy (Emma Murphy).
A chaperone is needed for the boys to spend time with the girls and propose. Luckily, Charley’s aunt is planning a visit. But when the aunt cancels at the last minute, the boys enlist their friend and fellow student, Fancourt “Babbs” Babberly (Randy Schmautz) - to dress up as the frumpy aunt for an “amateur theatrical”- to impersonate Charley’s aunt and clear the way for the boys’ marriage proposals.
Soon, however, Babbs as Charley’s aunt finds himself juggling fawning admirers Kitty and Amy, along with the fortune-driven advances of two would-be suitors (Nick Rowe/McKiyah Carlson, Hayden Meynders/Andrew Allerdings). When the real Aunt Donna Lucia (Samantha Wheeler) shows up, hilarious hijinks and cat-and-mouse fun ensue.
"Charley's Aunt" was first produced at the Royalty Theatre in London on October 21, 1892. It premiered in New York City at the Standard Theatre on October 2, 1894.
"Charley’s Aunt" will be performed February 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and February 18 at 2 p.m. in the BHS Auditorium. Tickets are available at the BHS Activities Office and Belgrade Town & Country. Over 40 students are involved in this madcap production.