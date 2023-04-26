It’s spring, so it must be city and school bond/levy season.
Almost every school district in the region is begging their taxpayers for more money, including Belgrade, Manhattan. Monforton, and Three Forks. Only the Gallatin Gateway District isn’t.
All tell the same story of rising costs, and all foretell the same doomsday disasters (no athletics, fewer classes and teachers and staff, etc.) if the ballot measures aren’t passed. Ballots for this all-mail election must be received by May 2.
Here’s a rundown of the various school districts and their ballot measures:
Belgrade schools: The school board unanimously agreed to run both elementary and high school levies, with the annual combined tax total about $22 per assessed tax valuation of $200,000. School Director of Finance Carrie Fisher said the schools will be asking for a combined elementary and high school mill total of 8.5 mills.
That breaks down to 2.86 mills, or $208,000 for the elementary levy, and 5.64 mills for the high school.
The schools haven’t had a levy increase since 2019, said Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
The city is also asking for a $49 million bond for a park and recreation district that includes a pool complex. That is projected to cost a taxpayer an annual $140 per assessed home valuation of $200,000.
If the bond is successful, a $1.5 million annual maintenance fee will have to included in a future bond election.
All this is on top of last year’s successful library bond election. That $14 million complex was estimated to cost the average Belgrade taxpayer $120 and $150 a year.
• • •
Gallatin Gateway is not holding a levy election this year.
• • •
Manhattan schools: Manhattan has four levy measures on its ballot, two each for elementary and high school general fund and another one for technology funds. According to information from the district, Manhattan hasn’t passed a tech levy since 2003. The district says that even if the levies pass, the district will still have to cut up to four teaching positions, due to shrinking enrollment.
Dollar amounts for the Manhattan School District levies including both general operating and technology levies for the elementary schools for an assessed valuation of $200,000 would be $31.84, and for the high school, $27.66.
The district is also thinking of becoming an “open district” which would allow student enrollment from towns outside of Manhattan. This would be a major change for Manhattan, and would be another way to bolster a shrinking enrollment.
• • •
Monforton School: Monforton is asking for $14.87 million to build a new elementary building, and for various safety, parking and security upgrades. Monforton is dealing with a chunk of Bozeman’s population overflow, and since 2012 has seen an annual 10 percent enrollment increase. It has 680 students in K-8 grades.
According to Superintendent Darren Strauch, the current expansion proposal comes from a master plan for the next 20 years and “zeroed in on its highest priorities.” If not passed, the district will be utilizing modular classrooms or looking for classroom space off site and busing students.
The tax implications are about $96 per assessed valuation of $200,000.
---
Three Forks schools: Their proposed levy is for $385,350 for the elementary and $288,650 for the high school. It is expected to annually raise taxes $128.30 for a home with an assessed valuation of $200,000.
Three Forks just finished a building expansion, adding 32,800 square feet, and now faces higher operating costs District Superintendent
Rhonda Uthlaut explained, including higher insurance, the need for more custodians and a larger utility bill.
“We’re going to shortfall eventually if we don’t get a mill levy passed,” Uthlaut said. “There’s just been so much inflation and rising costs, that districts are struggling.” She added that with more funds, the district could increase staff wages and remain competitive with nearby districts.
She added that the Three Forks School District currently levies 88 percent of its maximum allowable budget, while surrounding districts levy
100 percent while still cutting programs and staff. The last levy increase was six years ago.
The school board also approved increases in the district’s permissive levies, which do not require voter approval. In total, Three Forks Elementary School’s permissive levies will increases by $14,382 or 0.55 mills; meanwhile, the high school’s permissive levies will rise by $16,471 or 1.5 mills. Higher transportation costs were the reason for both.