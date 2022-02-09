Enrollment at Divine Mercy Academy in Belgrade grew significantly this year, in keeping with a nationwide trend of rising enrollment at Christian schools around the country.
The Gallatin Valley’s only Catholic school recently finished a significant renovation, which allowed it to start a high school program this year. New classrooms, storage and restrooms were added to one building, along with a common area for lunches, assemblies, and school activities.
The project, funded through a grant from the Gianforte Family Foundation and contributions from numerous private donors, also included a new driveway, parking lot, and plumbing infrastructure to allow the school to connect to city utilities.
Meg Stout, the school’s board chair and DMA parent, said even more expansion is likely as the area population continues to grow.
“We expect increasing enrollment for the next several years,” Stout said. “We will, likely within the next two to three years, reach capacity in St. Faustina Hall, which serves our high school, and we are exploring options for either renovating that building to provide larger classrooms or constructing a new classroom building.”
Last year, 63 students attended Divine Mercy; this year, the student body numbers 78. The academy’s new students include a mix of local kids – some of them previously home-schooled – as well as those who have recently moved to the area from out of state, Stout said. DMA draws students not only from Belgrade, but from Manhattan, Three Forks and Bozeman, as well.
Stout attributed the growth of the school not only to the growth of the valley but also to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did have a lot of people inquiring through COVID,” she said. “People are happy for having this option.”
It’s been 10 years since Divine Mercy Academy was founded by four families from Belgrade’s St. John Vianney Catholic Church who wanted “a school where our kids can pray,” Stout said. In 2016, the school moved into its current location on a 2.6-acre property at 601 W. Cameron Ave., just two blocks from St. John Vianney.
Existing buildings on site were renovated to meet the school’s needs, and one of them already had a gym, which is used by DMA students today. The gym also is used by other faith-based groups, including Christian homeschool athletic teams.
About 40 DMA students are enrolled in grades K-4, and 30 in grades 5-10. The remaining pupils attend the school’s pre-K program.
Divine Mercy’s new high school program is based on the Catholic intellectual tradition, offering classes in theology, philosophy, math, science, literature, composition and history. The high school program will continue to expand as current students advance, and Stout said she expects the school to have high school graduates within the next five years.
At all grade levels, Divine Mercy follows the Classical curriculum designed to teach students to learn and think according to their various stages of development.
Stout said the board is planning for a projected enrollment of 100 students.
“Each year we continue to develop our curriculum, and we seek to provide more opportunities to our students in areas of athletics, entrepreneurship and the arts, while keeping our focus always on Christ and the development of intellectual and moral virtue,” she said.