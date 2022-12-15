...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and
Boulder Mountains and Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result
in a few hours of blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Interviews with the three finalists for the Belgrade School District superintendent position will be Thursday morning, Dec. 15, starting with Dede Frothingham at 8 a.m. All interviews are expected to last 60 to 90 minutes, according to the school district.
Frothingham is the current Belgrade Assistant Superintendent. One of the three candidates will be replacing Godfrey Saunders, who announced in September that he is retiring.
J.T. Stroder, from Rogersville, Tennessee, will be interviewed next, from 9:45 a.m,. to 11:15 a.m. Stroder was the Gardiner, Montana, superintendent of Schools from 2009 to 2012. He had just completed two years in Tennessee, when he resigned in 2022 “to attend to personal business,” he told the local paper. Since 2004 he had worked for school districts in Louisiana, Texas, Idaho and Utah.
Theresa Keel, from the Joliet School District, is the final candidate interview, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She is the past superintendent of the Gallatin Gateway Schools.
The board of trustees will meet from approximately 1 p.m. for lunch and deliberations. “Hopefully, they may decide Thursday,” said John Blackman, human resources director for the Belgrade School District.
The final interviews are in the board meeting room at Heck-Quaw, and are open to the public.
Eleven candidates originally applied for the job. That number was narrowed down to six, who were interviewed over Zoom. The field was then narrowed to the three finalists.