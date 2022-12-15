Saunders (copy)

Godfrey Saunders

Interviews with the three finalists for the Belgrade School District superintendent position will be Thursday morning, Dec. 15, starting with Dede Frothingham at 8 a.m. All interviews are expected to last 60 to 90 minutes, according to the school district.

Frothingham is the current Belgrade Assistant Superintendent. One of the three candidates will be replacing Godfrey Saunders, who announced in September that he is retiring.

