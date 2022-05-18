Belgrade High Sschool freshmen Hannah Miller and Bonnie Radke are among the numerous students making use of the newly acquired National Geographic magazine archive in the BHS library. The library was able to purchase complete access to the archive with the help of a Montana Masonic Foundation literacy grant.
The Belgrade High School Library has received a $2,025 grant from the Montana Masonic Foundation to support educational efforts with an emphasis on literacy.
Librarian Emily Nelson said the library applied for the grant last fall in hopes of augmenting its purchase of partial access (issues from 1995-present) to the National Geographic magazine archives, which was acquired with library funds.
Now, thanks to the grant, BHS students and staff now will have full access to all issues of the National Geographic magazine from its inception in 1888 to present.
“This will help bring history to life for our students,” Nelson said. “They'll be able to see how science, the humanities, world viewpoints and more have evolved over the years – an amazing resource for their academic and personal research.”
Nelson said the archive already has been one of most-accessed resources in the library and has seen incredible use by BHS students and staff.
The new part of the archive was available “just in time to help our students with their end-of-the-year research projects,” Nelson said.